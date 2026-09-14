Some celebrity cameos at the US Open require an on-screen graphic to explain who just appeared in the crowd.

Pierce Brosnan's needed exactly three numbers.

During Sunday's men's final between Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev, the broadcast cut away from the court and settled briefly on the match clock.

0:07.

The shot lingered.

The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan.



Absolute cinema. pic.twitter.com/GBjDETvKZg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2026

Then the picture slowly dissolved into Brosnan, sitting in the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd in a dark suit and open-collar white shirt, watching the final.

No explanation necessary.

The actor who spent nearly a decade playing James Bond had just received a perfectly timed 007 introduction.

Pierce Brosnan Gets the Perfect James Bond Tribute at the US Open

The US Open quickly shared video of the sequence on social media.

“The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan,” the tournament's official account wrote.

Then came its two-word review:

“Absolute cinema.”

Technically, it was a dissolve rather than a pan. But after seeing the finished product, it was difficult to argue with the second part.

The clip took off online as tennis and Bond fans caught the joke, turning what amounted to a few seconds between points into one of the most widely shared celebrity moments of the men's final.

And there could hardly have been a better person sitting in the right seat at the right time.

Brosnan became the fifth actor to play James Bond in the official film series when he took over as 007 for 1995's GoldenEye. He returned for Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, The World Is Not Enough in 1999 and Die Another Day in 2002.

More than two decades after his final Bond movie, three digits on a tennis scoreboard were enough to bring the connection roaring back.

Pierce Brosnan Joins Star-Studded US Open Final Crowd

Brosnan, 73, was hardly the only familiar face packed into Arthur Ashe Stadium for the final match of the 2026 US Open.

Brad Pitt, Anna Wintour, Lindsey Vonn, Karl-Anthony Towns, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Martha Stewart were among the celebrities and sports stars spotted in the crowd as Shelton tried to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Zverev ultimately spoiled the home crowd's hopes, defeating Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 to capture his first US Open championship and second Grand Slam title of the season. Shelton's run still made history, with the 23-year-old becoming the first Black American man to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

There were considerably bigger moments inside Arthur Ashe Stadium over the course of the afternoon. Few were set up quite as perfectly.

Seven seconds on the clock. 007 in the crowd.

Somewhere in the production truck, somebody knew exactly what they were doing.

