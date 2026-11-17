For all the perks that come with being Post Malone, there's one thing the music superstar can't buy: a stress-free Sunday as a Dallas Cowboys fan.

The 31-year-old artist took to X on Sunday, Nov. 15, to voice his frustrations following the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

And for anyone who has spent the better part of their Sunday afternoons watching America's Team this season, his message probably sounded awfully familiar.

"600 yards allowed is out of control. With the amount of studs we have on this team, there is no reason to keep losin EVERY [expletive] SUNDAY," he wrote.

600 yards allowed is out of control. With the amount of studs we have on this team, there is no reason to keep losin EVERY FUCKIN SUNDAY. I love you Boys to death. But we gotta fix this shit. Don’t give up fellas @dallascowboys



p.s. if you’re readin this I love YOU too — Post Malone (@PostMalone) November 16, 2026

Dallas surrendered a franchise-record 584 yards at home, losing despite a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Dak Prescott.

Even in the midst of his profanity-laced rant, though, Malone couldn't bring himself to turn his back on the Cowboys.

"I love you Boys to death. But we gotta fix this [expletive]. Don’t give up fellas @dallascowboys," he continued.

In true Post Malone fashion, he even signed off with a little love for his followers.

"p.s. if you’re readin this I love YOU too."

Why Post Malone's Love for the Dallas Cowboys Runs So Deep

Long before he was selling out stadiums, Malone was sleeping in one.

Born Austin Richard Post in Syracuse, New York, the singer moved with his family to Grapevine, Texas, at age 9 after his father, Rich Post, landed a job overseeing concessions for the Cowboys.

As a kid, Malone would sometimes sleep on a cot at Texas Stadium while his father worked.

That childhood connection has followed him throughout his music career, even spilling into his business ventures. In 2023, Malone released a limited-edition Cowboys apparel collection and teamed up with Raising Cane's on a Cowboys-themed restaurant in Dallas.

He's also been known to take the stage in Cowboys gear. When his stadium tour stopped at AT&T Stadium in May 2025, he sported kicker Brandon Aubrey's No. 17 jersey.

Post Malone Has Become a Familiar Face at the NFL's Biggest Events

Over the past few years, Malone has made some memorable appearances on the NFL's biggest stages.

He performed "America the Beautiful" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 before joining Beyoncé as a surprise guest during her Christmas Day halftime show that December. The two performed their collaboration, "Levii's Jeans."

But arguably his most meaningful NFL performance came on Thanksgiving Day in 2025, when he headlined the halftime show during the Cowboys' game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years," Malone said when the performance was announced.

For the kid who once fell asleep waiting for his dad to finish work at Texas Stadium, it was a pretty extraordinary homecoming.

Nearly a year later, Malone is experiencing a decidedly less glamorous part of being a Cowboys fan. And like plenty of others in Dallas right now, he's running out of patience.