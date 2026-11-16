Biggest Takeaways From Cowboys' Predictable Week 10 Loss to 49ers

Almost nobody gave the Dallas Cowboys a chance to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 and the Cowboys lived up to that expectation in a 46-40 loss on Sunday.

We'll give the Cowboys credit for putting up a good fight against an elite team, but that fight simply wasn't good enough because, per usual, the defense just couldn't stop the Niners' offense enough to make the offense's showing stand up.

With the loss, the Cowboys fall to 4-6 on the season and miss an opportunity to gain ground in the division.

We'll talk about that and much more as we go over the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers.

Egregious amount of explosives

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers ripped off explosives plays again and again and again and again and.... well, you get the idea. The 49ers notched a total of 11 explosive plays, including three that went for 60-plus-yard scores.

The Cowboys' defense was actually getting good pressure against San Fran's offensive line and totaled five sacks, but Brock Purdy was able to escape several times and extend plays, and the Cowboys weren't disciplined enough to maintain coverage, leading to some big gains through the air for the Niners.

The Niners averaged an obscene 9.4 yards per play. The 584 total yards the Cowboys gave up amounts to the most Dallas has allowed in a home game in team history.

We might very well be watching the worst defense in Cowboys history.

Offense did its job

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring 40 points should always be enough to win a game, but this is the 2026 Cowboys we're talking about here.

Dak Prescott certainly wasn't perfect, but he threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns and the Cowboys actually averaged four yards per carry, which isn't great but better than what we've witnessed in most games this season.

Our biggest gripe with the offense was not putting together enough long drives to keep San Fran's offense off the field.

When you consider all of the big plays the Niners had, there's no way they should have won time of possession, yet they did just that.

George Pickens' big day

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens was an absolute menace in his first game back en route to his best game of the season.

Pickens finished the game with 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, with six catches, 97 yards and two scores coming in the first half.

Unfortunately, Pickens' big game wasn't anywhere near enough for the Cowboys to beat the Niners. It was yet another reminder that having two really good receivers means jack if the defense stinks.

Missed opportunity

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the New York Giants losing on Thursday night, Dallas had a chance to gain ground in the NFC East.

Instead, the Cowboys squandered that opportunity and the deficit they went into Sunday with remains intact.

What makes this outcome even more frustrating is the fact that the Giants have a tough game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 and the Cowboys have a very winnable game against the Tennessee Titans, so Dallas could have realistically gained even more ground next week.

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