Prince William is sharing his pride in England despite the team's heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hours after England's dramatic 2-1 semifinal loss to Argentina on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales took to X with an emotional message congratulating Gareth Southgate's squad for its tournament run while admitting he was devastated by the result.

"Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you," William wrote.

"Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high."

Gutted. England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you.



Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all. The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



W https://t.co/PDBNEsuVfS — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2026

The message came after England saw its hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966 come to an end in dramatic fashion.

Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the second half before Argentina responded with two late goals, including Lautaro Martínez's stoppage-time winner, to book a place in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

Prince William Had High Hopes for England's World Cup Run

William's reaction reflected just how invested he had been throughout England's tournament.

Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales appeared on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, where he shared his hopes for England's World Cup campaign.

When Jason Kelce asked what would make the tournament a success, William offered a simple answer. "I think winning it."

When Travis Kelce asked whether he would travel to the United States if England reached the final, William replied: "Definitely, if we're in the finals."

England's semifinal defeat means that trip will no longer happen.

Elsewhere in the conversation, William praised the United States for hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, calling it "a brilliant World Cup" and describing the U.S. as a "fantastic" host.

Although England fell one match short of the final, William made it clear he believes the squad gave supporters plenty to be proud of, describing it as "the most complete England team in a tournament."



The Royal Family Has Been Everywhere This Summer

Prince William's World Cup message is just the latest example of how visible the royal family has been during one of the biggest summers in sports.

While William spent the past month supporting England in his role as president of the Football Association, he and Kate Middleton also made multiple appearances at Wimbledon as the tournament reached its final stages.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the Wimbledon Mens™ Singles Final | IMAGO / Spotlight Royal

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for one of those visits, drawing plenty of attention as they watched the action from the Royal Box. Their appearance continued a growing tradition of the Wales family attending some of Britain's biggest sporting events together.

The busy stretch has showcased William's long-standing ties to football while also highlighting the family's increasingly visible presence across the broader sports world. His heartfelt reaction to England's World Cup exit reflected that investment, coming after weeks of publicly backing the Three Lions throughout their run to the semifinals.

