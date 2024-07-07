Photo: Hilarious Prince William reaction after dramatic England UEFA Euro 2024 victory
Watching the England National Football Football Team (soccer team for yanks) is like going to the dentist. It’s mostly agony.
So it was only fitting that Prince William, who was in attendance for England’s UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinal match against Switzerland in Dusseldorf, showed the passion of a Premier League hooligan after Bukayo Saka tied the match in the 80th minute after going down 0-1 in the 75th.
Saka, who plays for Arsenal FC, had not been playing well up to that point. To be fair, the entire England National Team hasn’t been playing well up to this point for the entire tournament.
So it was great to see the King-in-waiting let out a little steam with joyous enthusiasm like he was at a Taylor Swift concert dancing to “Shake it Off.”
England went on to win in a dramatic penalty shootout, and Saka, who had suffered racist abuse after missing from the spot to lose the 2020 Euro finals to Italy, had sweet redemption.
"To come back from something like that was really difficult,” said Saka with understandable relief. “I used it to make me stronger. Today I took the chance and I'm happy.”
England takes on the Netherlands in Dortmund on July 10 for a chance to play for a major championship trophy that has thwarted both nations for quite some time.
One can only imagine how Prince William will react if England wins it all. Get ready for some more killer dance moves.
