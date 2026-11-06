Ravens QB Joe Fagnano and Wife Lydia: Everything to Know About Their Relationship

Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano makes his first-ever NFL start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 5.

After Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley went down with injuries last week, Fagnano took over againt the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens lost 36-10. In order to better prepare for the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, Fagnano enlisted the help of his wife, Lydia Fagnano.

.@joefagnano's wife has been helping him prepare behind-the-scenes this season 😂 pic.twitter.com/qpLyp0Gs51 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2026

"We go through walkthroughs in the living room," the 25-year-old quarterback told reporters. "She probably knows the playbook just as well as us at this point."

Lydia, who grew up a Bills fan, and graduated from D'Youville University in Buffalo, was at Highmark Stadium when Fagnano took his first NFL snaps against her family's favorite team.

"I was born third-generation Bills fan," Lydia explained to Matt King in an interview this week. "Now, absolutely cut off. Full time Ravens fan."

Her family and friends followed suit. "As soon as Joe went in that game, all the Bills gear came off, all the Ravens gear went on," she said. "It was super cool to see, but we had some pretty conflicted Bills fans for sure."

Lydia Becomes the 'Worst Version of Herself' When the Ravens QB Is Playing

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a former NCAA triathlon athlete who also competed in cross country and track, Lydia knows the kind of pressure it takes to compete, but being a spectator is much more difficult.

"I’m the worst version of myself when he’s on that field to be completely honest," she said of watching her husband play. "I get a little shaky. I can’t breathe well."

While nerves sometimes get the best of her, "I have full faith in him," she said. "I’m just so proud of him because I know what it’s taken to get to be on that field and have gone through all this with him, it was so special. I teared up a little bit just because I couldn’t believe it was real."

Joe Fagnano and His Wife, Lydia, Were Long Distance for 7 Years Before Getting Married and Moving to Baltimore

Lydia and the Ravens rookie first started dating in high school in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. However, they attended different colleges. Fagnano went to Maine for four years before playing for the UConn Huskies football team for two years.

She started out at Daemon University but transferred after the school cut the triathlon team from the program. She remained at D'Youville to get her masters in business.

While long distance for seven years sounds difficult, "To be completely honest, I just don’t like anybody else," Lydia said. "He’s just so cool. It made it kinda easy."

"Baltimore is very, very special to us. It is like our first start," Lydia said of the couple finally living together in the same city.

A month before signing with the Ravens, the couple tied the knot in their hometown where they had over 250 guests.

For his start at M&T Bank, “I’m pretty sure the entire town of Williamsport, Pennsylvania is driving down on thursday night to be there," she said.

"So, it’s just been awesome. Joe is probably the most level-headed man you’ll ever meet. So, nothing is different for him. He works just has hard whether he knows he’s going to play or he doesn’t know."

Lydia Fagnano Loves Her Job, Has a Life Outside of Being the Ravens QB's No. 1 Fan

Lydia is passionate about her job with Vendor Connect. "I work for a startup and the company is growing and it’s been incredible to be on that journey. They’ve really taken a shot with me and believed in me throughout this journey."

As for her social media content, when she's not cheering on her husband, she's posting photos with her Uncle Paul.

"I do a lot of video with my Uncle Paul who has Down Syndrome. So, creating awareness and showing all people are people… and you deserve love. That’s kinda what I post on social media and what I push. There’s no negativity welcome."