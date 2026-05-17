Scottie Scheffler's Home Is Surprisingly Modest for the $110 Million PGA Star

Since earning his PGA Tour card, Scottie Scheffler has gone from a promising young golfer to one of the richest and most dominant players in the sport. Thanks to champinship victories, record-breaking PGA Tour earnings, and lucrative endorsement deals, Scheffler has built an estimated net worth that now reportedly sits between $100 millino and $125 milion.

Much of Scheffler's wealth has come directly from his success on the golf course. After turning professional in 2018, he quickly climbed the ranks through the Korn Ferry Tour become becoming a full-time PGA Tour player in 2019. Since then, his consistency has translated into enormous prize money.

May 16, 2026: Scottie Scheffler hits the ball on the 4th green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

By early 2026, Scheffler had surpassed $100 million in official PGA Tour earnings, becoming just the third player in Tour history to reach that milestone alongside legends like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler's biggest financial breakthrough came during the 2024 season, which he dominated and saw new endorsements come in as a result. He reportedly earned more than $62 millino in on-course winnings and bonuses that year alone, including the massive FedEX Cup payout and several tournament victories.

What Scheffler did with his earnings is surprisingly humble and speaks to what is truly the most important in the golfer's life.

The Scheffler Family lives 'Deep in the Heart of Texas'

May 16, 2026: Scottie Scheffler on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler and his family, including his wife, Meredith and their two young sons, Bennett and Remy, live in a ranch-style home in the Devonshire neighborhood of Dallas, TX.

Scottie Scheffler, currently competing at the 2026 PGA Championship, shares a five-bedroom, ranch-style house in Dallas, Texas, with wife Meredith and their two young sons, Bennett and Remy. He bought the home for $2.1 million in 2021 and later transferred it into a trust.



Read… pic.twitter.com/gNs4Wcuepp — Realtor.com (@realtordotcom) May 14, 2026

When he's home in Texas, he plays at the Royal Oaks Country Club golf course alongside club members who are respectful of the PGA Tour star's presence. Southern manners are just one of the many reasons why the Schefflers have decided to stay in Dallas to raise their two boys.

At home in the heart of Texas, Scheffler and his wife reside in a house that was purchased for $2.1 million and has risen in valuation to $3.2 million since they received the keys to it. Since purchasing the house in 2021, they have transferred it into a trust that will serve to help their boys succeed in life as they grow older. More than money and houses, though, it's the values instilled by Meredith and Scottie into their young sons that they hope will fill the house with memories and laughter.

The 4,881-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms throughout the layout, plus a lush backyard and modest swimming pool for the Scheffler family to enjoy when they aren't cheering Scottie on from the sidelines of the golf course.