Scottie Scheffler Goes Full Millennial Dad With Toddler Son Before PGA Championship

The PGA Championship gave Scottie Scheffler an adoring welcome to the Aronimink Golf Club ahead of this weekend's Major tournament. But the PGA Tour world No. 1 golfer quickly had the spotlight stolen from him by his young son, Bennett, yet again.

Known for his adorable presence on the green, the freshly minted two-year-old celebrated his birthday on May 8 and then promptly kept the celebration going when his family arrived at the 2026 PGA Championship.

For Scheffler, the arrival at Aronimink has been about continuing on the impressive trajectory of play he has exhibited so far in the season, including winning The American Express in January and securing his 20th PGA Tour victory before his 30th birthday. It's also a chance for him to defend his 2025 PGA Championship title.

Scheffler's success on the course has made him the modern idol of many golf enthusiasts, and analysts have excitedly awaited his next victory. However, the 29-year-old has completely embraced his new identity as a family man and has been adamant about the order in which his priorities rank.

The reigning PGA Champion has been steadfast in his approach that his wife, Meredith, and two young sons, Bennett and newborn Remy, come before golf no matter the circumstances. He has openly spoken in interviews about his family being his top priority, revealing that he will walk away from golf if his involvement in the sport ever negatively impacts his family.

But Bennett seems to have different priorities, which involve wearing pajamas and having a great time whenever he accompanies his dad to tournaments.

Bennett Scheffler arrived at the PGA Championship and made a memorable entrance in his pajamas

The father-son duo's entrance in Pennsylvania was captured in a clip that was later posted to social media by the PGA Championship. Accompanying the video of Scheffler and his toddler was a song set against the 2017 reading of "Llama Llama Red Pajama" by rapper Ludacris.

The PGA Championship's caption on their Instagram post was even more comical, calling Scheffler a "millennial dad." And if the vibes weren't already fun enough, Scheffler commented on the post saying, "The song choice" along with a laughing emoji.

The tot made his arrival at Aronimink known when he walked out wearing a voguish ensemble of matching blue pajamas with some pretty cool coordinating blue kicks. Scottie may have talent, but Bennett's got style!