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Aryna Sablenka Reacts to 12-Carat Engagement Ring Amid World No. 1 Status

Aryna Sabalenka’s rise to World No. 1 has come with plenty of headlines, but her latest off-court moment is shifting the conversation in a new direction. The tennis star is once again trending, this time for a lighthearted reveal that’s resonating far beyond the court.
Rowan Fisher Shotton|
Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) holds the championship trophy after winning the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open defeating Elena Rybakina (KAZ) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Indian Wells, CA, USA; Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) holds the championship trophy after winning the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open defeating Elena Rybakina (KAZ) at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The rise of Aryna Sabalenka to World No. 1 hasn’t just been about power serves and baseline dominance; it’s been about momentum. 

Over the last two seasons, she’s evolved from a high-variance slugger into the most feared and consistent force on the WTA Tour, stacking deep runs and major titles while separating herself from the pack. 

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during a match against Hailey Baptiste of the United States in the Miami Open.
Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during a match against Hailey Baptiste of the United States in the quarter finals of the women’s singles at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

At 27, she’s firmly in her prime, playing with the kind of controlled aggression that defines champions.

But just as her on-court dominance has peaked, a different kind of storyline is now stealing headlines, and it’s hitting at the perfect moment.

Aryna Sabalenka waves to the crowd after her match against Caty McNally (USA) (not pictured) on day six of the Miami Open.
Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Aryna Sabalenka waves to the crowd after her match against Caty McNally (USA) (not pictured) on day six of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In a viral, lighthearted interview, Sabalenka revealed that her massive engagement ring, already estimated at 12 carats, actually came up short of her original request. 

“I requested 14 but I got 12,” she joked, pulling back the curtain on her recent engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis. 

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center.
Miami, Florida, USA; Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sabalenka and Frangulis’ relationship traces back to April 2024, when they were first spotted together publicly. 

Their bond quickly deepened during a turbulent period in her life, following the tragic death of her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov. 

Frangulis became a steady presence, offering support during one of the most emotionally challenging stretches of her career.

Aryna Sabalenka takes a bridal veil off and places it on her fiance Georgios Frangulis at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Aryna Sabalenka takes a bridal veil off and places it on her fiance Georgios Frangulis at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, the relationship accelerated. 

Frangulis, founder of the global superfood brand Oakberry, was frequently seen courtside as Sabalenka captured major titles, including a U.S. Open triumph and other high-profile wins. 

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates taking the lead in the women’s singles championship final at the BNP Paribas Open.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning the first break point of the third set taking a 2-1 lead over Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles championship final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By early 2026, the signals were obvious. 

Sabalenka had even jokingly hinted at wanting a proposal during tournaments. 

It became something of a running storyline, with Sabalenka using big moments to hint she was ready for the next step.

That moment finally arrived on March 3, when Frangulis proposed in a romantic setting surrounded by flowers and candles. 

The ring? A centerpiece diamond reportedly valued somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million. 

And apparently, two carats shy of perfection.

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning the women’s singles championship final at the BNP Paribas Open.
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning the women’s singles championship final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All eyes now shift back to the court.

Can Sabalenka sustain her No. 1 level through the upcoming majors? 

Will the added spotlight sharpen her edge, or create new distractions?

For now, though, one thing is clear: Sabalenka isn’t just chasing titles anymore, she’s owning the spotlight.

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Rowan Fisher
ROWAN FISHER SHOTTON

Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.

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