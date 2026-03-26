The rise of Aryna Sabalenka to World No. 1 hasn’t just been about power serves and baseline dominance; it’s been about momentum.

Over the last two seasons, she’s evolved from a high-variance slugger into the most feared and consistent force on the WTA Tour, stacking deep runs and major titles while separating herself from the pack.

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during a match against Hailey Baptiste of the United States in the quarter finals of the women’s singles at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

At 27, she’s firmly in her prime, playing with the kind of controlled aggression that defines champions.

But just as her on-court dominance has peaked, a different kind of storyline is now stealing headlines, and it’s hitting at the perfect moment.

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Aryna Sabalenka waves to the crowd after her match against Caty McNally (USA) (not pictured) on day six of the 2026 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In a viral, lighthearted interview, Sabalenka revealed that her massive engagement ring, already estimated at 12 carats, actually came up short of her original request.

“I requested 14 but I got 12,” she joked, pulling back the curtain on her recent engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis.

Miami, Florida, USA; Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sabalenka and Frangulis’ relationship traces back to April 2024, when they were first spotted together publicly.

Their bond quickly deepened during a turbulent period in her life, following the tragic death of her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov.

Frangulis became a steady presence, offering support during one of the most emotionally challenging stretches of her career.

Aryna Sabalenka takes a bridal veil off and places it on her fiance Georgios Frangulis at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, the relationship accelerated.

Frangulis, founder of the global superfood brand Oakberry, was frequently seen courtside as Sabalenka captured major titles, including a U.S. Open triumph and other high-profile wins.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning the first break point of the third set taking a 2-1 lead over Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles championship final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By early 2026, the signals were obvious.

Sabalenka had even jokingly hinted at wanting a proposal during tournaments.

It became something of a running storyline, with Sabalenka using big moments to hint she was ready for the next step.

That moment finally arrived on March 3, when Frangulis proposed in a romantic setting surrounded by flowers and candles.

The ring? A centerpiece diamond reportedly valued somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

And apparently, two carats shy of perfection.

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning the women’s singles championship final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All eyes now shift back to the court.

Can Sabalenka sustain her No. 1 level through the upcoming majors?

Will the added spotlight sharpen her edge, or create new distractions?

For now, though, one thing is clear: Sabalenka isn’t just chasing titles anymore, she’s owning the spotlight.