Aryna Sablenka Reacts to 12-Carat Engagement Ring Amid World No. 1 Status
The rise of Aryna Sabalenka to World No. 1 hasn’t just been about power serves and baseline dominance; it’s been about momentum.
Over the last two seasons, she’s evolved from a high-variance slugger into the most feared and consistent force on the WTA Tour, stacking deep runs and major titles while separating herself from the pack.
At 27, she’s firmly in her prime, playing with the kind of controlled aggression that defines champions.
But just as her on-court dominance has peaked, a different kind of storyline is now stealing headlines, and it’s hitting at the perfect moment.
In a viral, lighthearted interview, Sabalenka revealed that her massive engagement ring, already estimated at 12 carats, actually came up short of her original request.
“I requested 14 but I got 12,” she joked, pulling back the curtain on her recent engagement to Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis.
Sabalenka and Frangulis’ relationship traces back to April 2024, when they were first spotted together publicly.
Their bond quickly deepened during a turbulent period in her life, following the tragic death of her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov.
Frangulis became a steady presence, offering support during one of the most emotionally challenging stretches of her career.
From there, the relationship accelerated.
Frangulis, founder of the global superfood brand Oakberry, was frequently seen courtside as Sabalenka captured major titles, including a U.S. Open triumph and other high-profile wins.
By early 2026, the signals were obvious.
Sabalenka had even jokingly hinted at wanting a proposal during tournaments.
It became something of a running storyline, with Sabalenka using big moments to hint she was ready for the next step.
That moment finally arrived on March 3, when Frangulis proposed in a romantic setting surrounded by flowers and candles.
The ring? A centerpiece diamond reportedly valued somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million.
And apparently, two carats shy of perfection.
All eyes now shift back to the court.
Can Sabalenka sustain her No. 1 level through the upcoming majors?
Will the added spotlight sharpen her edge, or create new distractions?
For now, though, one thing is clear: Sabalenka isn’t just chasing titles anymore, she’s owning the spotlight.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.