Aryna Sabalenka Shocked by Miami Open Scheduling Decision

Rain wreaking havoc on sports in South Florida is not new. However, rain delays throughout the week have impacted multiple top players at the Miami Open. On Friday night, the top-ranked woman in the world got the unlucky break.

Tournament organizers faced the difficult decision of rescheduling matches and moving them to different courts. That meant moving WTA world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Despite the last-minute change of venue, Sabalenka defeated Ann Li in straight sets: 7-6 (5), 6-4.

During her post-match press conference, Sabalenka said she was "really shocked" by the decision to favor the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca over her. She revealed details of the conversation behind the scenes.

"I was actually like really shocked"

"Well, I was actually shocked that they were considering cancelling my match, or they were like giving me a couple options of the stadiums, and I was like, 'But what's the problem for Alcaras and Fonseca start later?' Because yesterday the night session start at 9:00 and de Minaur was playing."

Sabalenka continued, "So, I was actually like really shocked the idea of like even cancelling my match but I just decided to play today just so, if I win, I have a day off, and I have time to prepare to recharge and everything. But yeah, I was actually shocked to be honest. But I'm happy that they gave me options so I could choose what's best for me."

When asked why she was shocked, Sabalenka replied, "I just like I think I never like deal with something like that. So I think it's like a first experience. I don't remember anything like that. I just thought like it's not a big problem for me to play and then for the night session to wait and start a little bit later. But I guess that's what the tournament tickets... that's what was better for the tournament."

"I'm just happy that they had options."

Sabalenka empathized with the tough call made by the directors, "I mean, it's tricky because Alcaras was playing, so it's kind of like you know two number ones and what they should do. I'm just happy that they had options."

Li is currently the World No. 39 and falls to 5-8 on the season. Sabalenka improved to 18-1 and will face Caty McNally in the Round of 32 tomorrow.

The Miami Open presented by Itau runs through March 29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.