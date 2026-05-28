Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow and wife, Meghan Murphy Glasnow, are adding a new member to the roster.

The love story kicked off back in 2021 when Glasnow, then rehabbing with the Tampa Bay Rays, spotted Murphy sitting in the front rows of a game.

He was immediately drawn to her and asked the team photographer to zoom in, admitting to the Los Angeles Times that he "wrote my phone number on a ball, threw it to her and told her to text me."

The next day, Murphy showed up, threw a ball back with her number on it, and told him to text her instead.

He's been hooked ever since.

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Murphy earned her health degree from the University of Florida and holds a Master of Medical Science in physician assistant studies from Nova Southeastern University.

She now works as an aesthetic injector and physician assistant at Marcadis Watt Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to her LinkedIn.

The couple got engaged in August 2024, and on December 5, 2025, Glasnow confirmed they had tied the knot in a ceremony on a private tropical island.

World Series champion. Then husband. Now, father-to-be.

On Wednesday, May 27, Meghan announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with the couple's first child, sharing a series of photos from Yamashiro Hollywood in the Hollywood Hills.

She and Tyler wore matching outfits. She was in a blue dress, beige cardigan, and cowboy boots; he wore a coordinating blue button-up with a beige cardigan and brown khakis.

The last shot showed them both cradling their bellies beside a golden Buddha statue. Meghan captioned it simply: "Full bellies!"

On the mound, Glasnow, now a back-to-back World Series champion with the Dodgers, has gotten off to another strong start in the 2026 MLB season.

Through seven starts, Glasnow had posted a 2.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts before landing on the injured list May 8 with lower back spasms.

He was arguably the hottest pitcher in baseball at the time of the injury. His best outing of the season came against the San Francisco Giants on April 23rd, when he allowed just a single hit and struck out nine across eight innings.

He had also just become the fastest starter in history to record 1,000 career strikeouts, doing it in just 793 innings.

Tyler Glasnow becomes the fastest pitcher to 1K Strikeouts! #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/my2uobRW7d — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 6, 2026

As of May 25, Glasnow has resumed playing catch with a possible June return, though a rehab assignment is expected.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are humming along at 36-20, atop the NL West and chasing a third straight World Series title.

They've managed without Glasnow for now, but getting him back healthy is the single biggest thing standing between good and dangerous for this club.

This is a generational Dodgers ace who has now won back-to-back rings, married the woman he wooed with a baseball, and is about to become a dad.