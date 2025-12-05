Dodgers star Tyler Glasnow marries the woman he picked up at an MLB game

Tyler Glasnow has had a true fairytale year winning the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then getting married in a true baseball love story.

The 32-year-old pitcher was a key part of the Dodgers rotation in the playoffs that resulted in back-to-back championships that culminated in a Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Glasnow has been with the team for the past two seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (right) acknowledges the crowd during the World Series championship parade at downtown Los Angeles. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Before that, he was on the Tampa Bay Rays, and that’s where he met Meghan Murphy. In fact, he met her at a game back in 2021 when he spotted her in the crowd.

“I saw a girl who was kind of cute, so I had our team photographer zoom in on her — this just sounds very weird — but she was wholesome, with a girl-next-door look,” Glasnow told the Los Angeles Times. “So I wrote my phone number on a ball, threw it to her and told her to text me. She came to the next game, threw me a ball with her number and told me to text her.

“I didn’t think anything would come of it, but then I met her, and she was awesome. She has a really good personality, loves to travel and is really fun, so it’s super easy. That was the first time I’ve ever thrown a ball to someone [with my phone number on it], too. And I still don’t think she believes me.”

Tyler Glasnow/Instagram

The wedding:

Now, he just married that girl and the couple shared the first photos of their beautiful beachside wedding that took place sometime in November.

Murphy graduated from the University of Florida and is from the Sunshine State, so possibly it’s somewhere in the state, or California as that’s where they now live. The location has not been disclosed at this point.

They seem like the perfect couple from Murphy throwing out a first pitch at a Dodgers game last year and mimicked Glasnow’s motion, to their adventurous travels to places like Africa.

Tyler Glasnow/Instagram

It truly is the perfect baseball love story.

Glasnow certainly has a lot of reasons to celebrate this year. Congrats to the happy couple.

