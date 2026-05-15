Before Martin Kaymer climbed back onto the top line of a major championship leaderboard Thursday, his wife, Irene Scholz, had already reframed the week into something far more personal.

Kaymer and Scholz, a German fitness coach and former Peloton instructor, have been together for several years after meeting through mutual circles in Germany during the height of Kaymer’s rise on the European Tour.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Sam, in early 2022 after Kaymer temporarily stepped away from golf to prioritize family life.

That decision became one of the defining pivots of his career. Instead of chasing nonstop tour mileage, Kaymer openly embraced fatherhood, splitting time between Europe and the United States while reshaping his schedule around home life.

Now, ahead of the opening round of the 2026 PGA Championship, Scholz delivered a deeply emotional Instagram tribute that gave fans a rare glimpse into the quieter version of one of golf’s most reserved stars.

May 14, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Martin Kaymer plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Alongside photos of Kaymer sharing beautiful family moments with their son and family cat, she referenced the recent death of her father and how the loss had altered her perspective on family and fatherhood.

“One day maybe I’ll be able to wrap it in words,” she wrote, adding that Kaymer had become “even more valuable” to their family after the loss.

"We often speak about the mums, which I understand, but we need good dads too 😍❤️ happy happy Father’s Day to all of you," she added.

The post suddenly hits different after Kaymer's first-round surge at the PGA Championship.

After years of injuries, form collapses, LIV Golf controversy, and major championship irrelevance, Kaymer walked off the course on Thursday at 3-under-par and tied for the lead after Round 1.

After Thursday's performance, Kaymer told reporters he feels fit and healthy for the first time in years, a potentially dangerous sight for the rest of the field.

😍 For the first time in years, @MKaymer59 is fit and healthy



REPORTER: "Do you feel like this is as healthy as you've been going into a major in quite some time?"



KAYMER: "For five years, yeah. I've been struggling since 2021"



And obviously I had a couple surgeries then and… pic.twitter.com/PWUsxWDBpT — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) May 14, 2026

Kaymer, now 41, owns one of the strangest résumés of the modern era.

He reached World No. 1 in 2011, won the 2010 PGA Championship in a playoff over Bubba Watson, captured the 2014 U.S. Open by eight shots, and delivered one of the most iconic putts in Ryder Cup history during Europe’s “Miracle at Medinah.”

KajsnLw48kenzu!j11@&&!!!



MARTIN KAYMER HAS DONE IT!!



Europe retain The Ryder Cup. It really is a #MiracleAtMedinah 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uOMbMAVW7L — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) April 19, 2020

He also won The Players Championship in 2014 during arguably the hottest stretch of golf anyone played that decade outside of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

But after 2014, the momentum evaporated.

Sep 7, 2014; Cherry Hills Village, CO, USA; Martin Kaymer tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kaymer’s struggles became one of the more well-documented stories in golf circles. Swing changes disrupted his confidence. Putting issues snowballed. His PGA Tour win drought stretched over a decade.

He eventually moved to LIV Golf, where visibility became fragmented and major appearances became less frequent.

For younger fans, Kaymer slowly shifted from superstar to forgotten name.

Jun 8, 2025; Gainesville, Virginia, USA; Martin Kaymer of team Cleeks Golf Club watches a putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Virginia golf tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That is why Thursday’s leaderboard felt so jarring and fascinating.

Kaymer looked composed, strategic, and unusually sharp with his irons.

More importantly, he looked emotionally light.

Players often talk about “perspective” after major life changes, but Kaymer’s situation appears genuine. Fatherhood, grief within the family, and stepping away from golf’s constant pressure cycle may have created the conditions for a late-career resurgence.