Martin Kaymer's Wife Shares Loving Tribute Before Round 1 Surge at PGA Championship
Before Martin Kaymer climbed back onto the top line of a major championship leaderboard Thursday, his wife, Irene Scholz, had already reframed the week into something far more personal.
Kaymer and Scholz, a German fitness coach and former Peloton instructor, have been together for several years after meeting through mutual circles in Germany during the height of Kaymer’s rise on the European Tour.
The couple welcomed their first child, son Sam, in early 2022 after Kaymer temporarily stepped away from golf to prioritize family life.
That decision became one of the defining pivots of his career. Instead of chasing nonstop tour mileage, Kaymer openly embraced fatherhood, splitting time between Europe and the United States while reshaping his schedule around home life.
Now, ahead of the opening round of the 2026 PGA Championship, Scholz delivered a deeply emotional Instagram tribute that gave fans a rare glimpse into the quieter version of one of golf’s most reserved stars.
Alongside photos of Kaymer sharing beautiful family moments with their son and family cat, she referenced the recent death of her father and how the loss had altered her perspective on family and fatherhood.
“One day maybe I’ll be able to wrap it in words,” she wrote, adding that Kaymer had become “even more valuable” to their family after the loss.
"We often speak about the mums, which I understand, but we need good dads too 😍❤️ happy happy Father’s Day to all of you," she added.
The post suddenly hits different after Kaymer's first-round surge at the PGA Championship.
After years of injuries, form collapses, LIV Golf controversy, and major championship irrelevance, Kaymer walked off the course on Thursday at 3-under-par and tied for the lead after Round 1.
After Thursday's performance, Kaymer told reporters he feels fit and healthy for the first time in years, a potentially dangerous sight for the rest of the field.
Kaymer, now 41, owns one of the strangest résumés of the modern era.
He reached World No. 1 in 2011, won the 2010 PGA Championship in a playoff over Bubba Watson, captured the 2014 U.S. Open by eight shots, and delivered one of the most iconic putts in Ryder Cup history during Europe’s “Miracle at Medinah.”
He also won The Players Championship in 2014 during arguably the hottest stretch of golf anyone played that decade outside of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
But after 2014, the momentum evaporated.
Kaymer’s struggles became one of the more well-documented stories in golf circles. Swing changes disrupted his confidence. Putting issues snowballed. His PGA Tour win drought stretched over a decade.
He eventually moved to LIV Golf, where visibility became fragmented and major appearances became less frequent.
For younger fans, Kaymer slowly shifted from superstar to forgotten name.
That is why Thursday’s leaderboard felt so jarring and fascinating.
Kaymer looked composed, strategic, and unusually sharp with his irons.
More importantly, he looked emotionally light.
Players often talk about “perspective” after major life changes, but Kaymer’s situation appears genuine. Fatherhood, grief within the family, and stepping away from golf’s constant pressure cycle may have created the conditions for a late-career resurgence.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.