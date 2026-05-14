Turning pro in 2013, Justin Thomas has spent the last decade evolving into one of the most recognizable players on the PGA Tour.

Off the course, he’s also built a close family life with his wife, Jillian Wisniewski, and their daughter, Molly Grace.

Thomas and Wisniewski first met through mutual friends while in college, Thomas at Alabama and Wisniewski at Kentucky, before their relationship became public during Thomas’ rise on the PGA Tour.

They dated for several years while Thomas evolved from golf prodigy into world No. 1, eventually getting engaged in late 2021 and marrying in November 2022.

After graduating from Kentucky in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, Wisniewski now works in advertising at McGarryBowen in Chicago and has been a constant presence during Thomas’ biggest career moments.

The couple welcomed their first child, Molly Grace Thomas, in November 2024.

Now, in the middle of the 2026 PGA Championship, Thomas’ family life is colliding with his golf resurgence in a way that is reshaping the conversation around him.

On Wednesday, May 13, Thomas posted a photo to Instagram showing himself and Molly enjoying family time on a swing set ahead of the tournament, writing: “@pgachampionship starts tomorrow… safe to say Molly and I are excited.”

This isn’t the first time this year Molly has popped up on golf fans’ timelines.

She already drew attention earlier this year at the Masters Par 3 Contest and during PGA Tour family moments shared online.

Apr 8, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Justin Thomas holds his daughter Molly Grace on his shoulders on the fourth hole during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

And Thomas’ support system may already be paying dividends at the 2026 PGA Championship.

He teed off Thursday in Group 36 alongside Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley and carded three birdies through his first nine holes.

The fast start adds another layer to a season that already hinted at a bounce-back campaign.

May 13, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Justin Thomas on the seventh hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Thomas entered the week with a top-10 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship and multiple top-25 finishes in 2026 after finally ending his winless stretch with a victory at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

For Thomas, the PGA Championship has always been the major where his game feels most dangerous.

He captured the Wanamaker Trophy in 2017 during his breakout superstar season, then again in 2022 after an unforgettable comeback victory over Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

Justin Thomas earns his second PGA Championship title at Southern Hills!



He made up a seven-shot deficit on Sunday before beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff. pic.twitter.com/R7NB6ygIOz — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 22, 2022

Those wins cemented him as one of his generation’s defining major performers. But a third PGA Championship would put him in rare air historically.

Only Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, and Brooks Koepka have won the event exactly three times.

Thomas joining that group at just 33 years old would instantly reframe his legacy and give him serious momentum heading into the back half of the season.

May 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Justin Thomas eyes his tee shot on three during the third round of the Truist Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Thomas still has a long weekend ahead before any history becomes real. But his Instagram post landed because it showed a player who looks lighter, steadier, and potentially more dangerous than he has in years.

And if this version of Justin Thomas is back for good, the PGA Tour’s balance of power could start shifting again very quickly.