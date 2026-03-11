In the weeks following Team USA’s historic triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics, much of the hockey conversation centered on the star players who powered that run.

Among the most prominent figures was Matthew Tkachuk, a relentless power forward whose physical edge helped push the Americans to gold in Milan-Cortina.

Milan, Italy; Matthew Tkachuk (19) of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

But on Wednesday, the narrative surrounding the 28-year-old NHL star took a sudden turn.

Instead of highlights or playoff projections, the buzz across hockey circles shifted to a personal milestone that could reshape Tkachuk’s life off the ice.

Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tkachuk revealed during an appearance on the “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast that he and his wife, Ellie Tkachuk, are expecting their first child.

A preview of the interview shared exclusively with PEOPLE confirmed the news and quickly sparked excitement among fans and media alike.

The couple also shared a small twist: they plan to keep the baby’s sex a surprise until birth.

Tkachuk admitted he initially wasn’t thrilled with the idea but ultimately embraced the “old-school approach.”

Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) hoist the Stanley Cup after game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The timing of the announcement has amplified the attention around it.

Tkachuk is coming off a stretch in which he has been at the center of multiple headline-grabbing moments, from back-to-back championship runs with the Florida Panthers to playing a key role for Team USA at the Olympics.

Now, the news of his growing family adds another layer to a career that already blends elite performance with star power.

Milan, Italy; Matthew Tkachuk of the United States celebrates while holding Noa Gaudreau, the daughter of the late Johnny Gaudreau after winning the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Tkachuk’s relationship with Ellie has evolved alongside his professional rise.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2022, sharing glimpses of their travels and life together.

In 2024, Tkachuk proposed during a boat outing, a moment that the pair celebrated with champagne and photos shared with fans.

They married on July 19, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, Tkachuk’s hometown.

Awww Chucky and Ellie look so happy! pic.twitter.com/iCwZGenRyO — SashaBarky (@SashaBarky) July 20, 2025

Ellie, a luxury travel advisor, has become a visible presence at NHL events and team celebrations, frequently supporting her husband during award shows, championship festivities, and international competitions.

Now, less than a year after their wedding, the couple is preparing for their next chapter as parents.