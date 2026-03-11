Matthew Tkachuk Causes Stir After Announcing He’s Expecting His First Child
In this story:
In the weeks following Team USA’s historic triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics, much of the hockey conversation centered on the star players who powered that run.
Among the most prominent figures was Matthew Tkachuk, a relentless power forward whose physical edge helped push the Americans to gold in Milan-Cortina.
But on Wednesday, the narrative surrounding the 28-year-old NHL star took a sudden turn.
Instead of highlights or playoff projections, the buzz across hockey circles shifted to a personal milestone that could reshape Tkachuk’s life off the ice.
Tkachuk revealed during an appearance on the “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast that he and his wife, Ellie Tkachuk, are expecting their first child.
A preview of the interview shared exclusively with PEOPLE confirmed the news and quickly sparked excitement among fans and media alike.
The couple also shared a small twist: they plan to keep the baby’s sex a surprise until birth.
Tkachuk admitted he initially wasn’t thrilled with the idea but ultimately embraced the “old-school approach.”
The timing of the announcement has amplified the attention around it.
Tkachuk is coming off a stretch in which he has been at the center of multiple headline-grabbing moments, from back-to-back championship runs with the Florida Panthers to playing a key role for Team USA at the Olympics.
Now, the news of his growing family adds another layer to a career that already blends elite performance with star power.
Tkachuk’s relationship with Ellie has evolved alongside his professional rise.
The couple first went public with their relationship in 2022, sharing glimpses of their travels and life together.
In 2024, Tkachuk proposed during a boat outing, a moment that the pair celebrated with champagne and photos shared with fans.
They married on July 19, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, Tkachuk’s hometown.
Ellie, a luxury travel advisor, has become a visible presence at NHL events and team celebrations, frequently supporting her husband during award shows, championship festivities, and international competitions.
Now, less than a year after their wedding, the couple is preparing for their next chapter as parents.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.