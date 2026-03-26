Simone Biles seemingly always finds a way to dominate headlines, whether it’s for redefining greatness on the mat or reshaping the conversation around athlete wellness.

The most decorated gymnast in history continues to stack accolades long after her Olympic breakthroughs, reinforcing her status as a generational icon.

Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States poses for a photo with her three gold and one silver medal after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

From her gravity-defying routines to her outspoken leadership during and after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Biles has turned every chapter of her career into a cultural moment.

But this week, the spotlight shifted from medals to something far more personal, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles hangs out on the sidelines to see her husband Chicago Bears Safety Jonathan Owens play against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biles went viral after surprising her longtime best friend, Rachel Roettger, with a brand-new Hyundai Palisade.

The moment, shared across social media, showed the SUV wrapped in a massive pink bow, equal parts luxury gift and emotional statement.

Roettger’s reaction drove the story into overdrive.

Her Instagram post, calling the Palisade her “dream mom car” and thanking Biles with a heartfelt message, "Get you a bestfriend like mine 😜💗 ... forever thankful for YOU. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 xo,"

The post sparked a wave of fan engagement.

"Now that’s so sweet, such a blessing to have friends that love and care for you," said one fan.

"Oh my gosh 🥹 I love this!" another wrote.

"The kind of thing I would do for my besties if I had it 😂," replied one other user.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is sweet, and most thoughtful friendship I have seen 🥹," another commented.

"I love this so much!!!🩷," one other fan responded.

Biles herself jumped into the comments with a quick “love youuuuu sm 💕."

Simone Biles calls the Dawg with her husband Jonathan Owens during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Boise State in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 196.825 to 193.600. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Biles and Roettger’s friendship has been forged over years, including some of the most intense periods of Biles’ career.

Roettger was part of Biles’ inner circle during the Tokyo Olympics, a time when the gymnast stepped away from competition to prioritize her mental health.

Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. | Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

And this isn’t the first time the two have shared moments publicly.

From attending events together to supporting Biles’ relationship milestones, Roettger has been a consistent presence, making this latest gesture feel like a full-circle payoff.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This gesture also lands at a moment when Biles' off-field profile continues to expand, fueled by her marriage to NFL safety Jonathan Owens and a steady stream of lifestyle-driven content that keeps her firmly in the public eye.

In other words, it’s a reinforcement of Biles’ evolving identity as both a superstar and a relatable figure.