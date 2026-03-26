Simone Biles Turns Heads With Life-Changing Purchase for Best Friend
Simone Biles seemingly always finds a way to dominate headlines, whether it’s for redefining greatness on the mat or reshaping the conversation around athlete wellness.
The most decorated gymnast in history continues to stack accolades long after her Olympic breakthroughs, reinforcing her status as a generational icon.
From her gravity-defying routines to her outspoken leadership during and after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Biles has turned every chapter of her career into a cultural moment.
But this week, the spotlight shifted from medals to something far more personal, and fans can’t get enough of it.
Biles went viral after surprising her longtime best friend, Rachel Roettger, with a brand-new Hyundai Palisade.
The moment, shared across social media, showed the SUV wrapped in a massive pink bow, equal parts luxury gift and emotional statement.
Roettger’s reaction drove the story into overdrive.
Her Instagram post, calling the Palisade her “dream mom car” and thanking Biles with a heartfelt message, "Get you a bestfriend like mine 😜💗 ... forever thankful for YOU. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 xo,"
The post sparked a wave of fan engagement.
"Now that’s so sweet, such a blessing to have friends that love and care for you," said one fan.
"Oh my gosh 🥹 I love this!" another wrote.
"The kind of thing I would do for my besties if I had it 😂," replied one other user.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is sweet, and most thoughtful friendship I have seen 🥹," another commented.
"I love this so much!!!🩷," one other fan responded.
Biles herself jumped into the comments with a quick “love youuuuu sm 💕."
Biles and Roettger’s friendship has been forged over years, including some of the most intense periods of Biles’ career.
Roettger was part of Biles’ inner circle during the Tokyo Olympics, a time when the gymnast stepped away from competition to prioritize her mental health.
And this isn’t the first time the two have shared moments publicly.
From attending events together to supporting Biles’ relationship milestones, Roettger has been a consistent presence, making this latest gesture feel like a full-circle payoff.
This gesture also lands at a moment when Biles' off-field profile continues to expand, fueled by her marriage to NFL safety Jonathan Owens and a steady stream of lifestyle-driven content that keeps her firmly in the public eye.
In other words, it’s a reinforcement of Biles’ evolving identity as both a superstar and a relatable figure.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.