Simone Biles Teases Indiana Fever Star Over Physical Difference

Now that the WNBA has ratified its Collective Bargaining Agreement, the focus has quickly turned to the upcoming regular season. However, still many things that must occur before the season begins.

April will be a busy month for the league. The Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire's Expansion Drafts will occur on April 6, the free agency negotiation period is taking place from April 7 to April 11, the actual free agency signing period runs from April 12 to April 18, preseason training camp begins on April 19, and May 8 is opening night. Plus, the 2026 WNBA Draft is on April 13.

The Indiana Fever will likely want to re-sign several key members of their 2025 roster, who will become free agents. Among these are Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, and Lexie Hull, although Hull is different because she's a restricted free agent. This means that the Fever can match any other team's offer, and if they do so, then Hull has to return to Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a three-point basket | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In that case, Hull wouldn't be the only elite women's athlete coming to Indianapolis this spring. Gymnastics legend Simone Biles (who has won 11 Olympic medals (seven gold, two silver, two bronze), and 30 World Championship medals (23 of which are gold)) is also relocating to the state of Indiana after her husband, Jonathan Owens, signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Simone Biles References Height Difference In Message To Fever Star Lexie Hull

While Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time, she is admittedly vertically challenged, being listed at 4'8". And she referenced this in a hilarious way during a recent social media exchange with Lexie Hull.

Biles celebrated her husband's signing with the Colts with a March 18 Instagram post that was captioned, "excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season 💙beyond proud of you @jowens! keep defeating the odds, i love you".

The top comment in the post is from Hull, who wrote, "Indy is excited to have you!!! 🫶🏻🫶🏻".

"@lexiehulll lunch??? I’ll bring my stilts !!" Biles replied, alluding to the fact that Hull (who is listed at 6'1") is nearly a foot and a half taller than her.

What might be the most interesting aspect of this entire exchange for Fever is that Hull is already speaking as if she's back on the team for the 2026 campaign. And it's hard to imagine she'd want to play anywhere else at this point.