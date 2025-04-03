The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Titans QB Will Levis and 'Bachelor' alum Victoria Fuller allegedly break up

The 25-year-old NFL star and the 31-year-old TV personality had been dating since summer 2024

Joseph Galizia

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis gives an interview as the team cleans out their locker room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis gives an interview as the team cleans out their locker room at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not every love story is meant to be forever.

That seems to be the case for Tennesee Titans quarterback Will Levis and TV personality Victoria Fuller (The Bachelor). The duo, who had been dating since the summer of 2024, have allegedly broken up according to Page Six.

Levis, 25, and Fuller, 31, reportedly ended their romance "amicably" in the fall after initially being "full steam ahead" with their relationship. One source told the outlet that Fuller is already casually dating again — and is said to be in a really good place post-Levis. Meanwhile, Levis seems to once again be living a bachelor's life.

RELATED: Will Levis' Struggles Forces Titans Hand

The former couple were not together for too long — nor did either make any special posts on social media about being together. Levis did release an Instagram Story of Fuller hugging him roughly around the time they started dating, but it has since expired.

Levis will need to be free from any distractions once the 2025-2026 NFL season kicks off later this year. The three-year veteran's poor performance in 2024 led the Titans to only win three games on the season and extended the team's playoff absence for a second consecutive season.

Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) prepares to pass during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/Relationships