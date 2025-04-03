Titans QB Will Levis and 'Bachelor' alum Victoria Fuller allegedly break up
Not every love story is meant to be forever.
That seems to be the case for Tennesee Titans quarterback Will Levis and TV personality Victoria Fuller (The Bachelor). The duo, who had been dating since the summer of 2024, have allegedly broken up according to Page Six.
Levis, 25, and Fuller, 31, reportedly ended their romance "amicably" in the fall after initially being "full steam ahead" with their relationship. One source told the outlet that Fuller is already casually dating again — and is said to be in a really good place post-Levis. Meanwhile, Levis seems to once again be living a bachelor's life.
The former couple were not together for too long — nor did either make any special posts on social media about being together. Levis did release an Instagram Story of Fuller hugging him roughly around the time they started dating, but it has since expired.
Levis will need to be free from any distractions once the 2025-2026 NFL season kicks off later this year. The three-year veteran's poor performance in 2024 led the Titans to only win three games on the season and extended the team's playoff absence for a second consecutive season.