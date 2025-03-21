Will Levis' Struggles Forces Titans Hand
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and recent history suggests that the team will take a quarterback.
It's been nine years since the Titans held the No. 1 overall pick, but this time is a little different than last.
The Titans had drafted Marcus Mariota with the No. 2 pick in 2015, so a quarterback wasn't prioritized for Tennessee. Given Will Levis' struggles this past season, the Titans are almost forced to take a quarterback with the top pick.
"Will Levis remains under contract for 2025," Bleacher Report analyst Dame Parson said. "However, he has not demonstrated enough for the organization to bypass the opportunity to draft a quarterback, instead relying solely on his development.
"Miami's Cam Ward is an exciting prospect who will win from the pocket and off-script. Ward has the arm talent to attack every level of the defense vertically and horizontally. Head coach Brian Callahan can nurture the talented skill set Ward possesses into a more mature quarterback and franchise leader."
The Titans just spent a high pick on Levis two years ago, and for that matter, another Day 2 selection on Malik Willis in 2022. That's a big reason why the Titans are struggling at the moment. Not being able to hit on these quarterback prospects and triggering busts with top-100 picks makes it that much harder to build a well-rounded football team.
There's a reason why the Titans have had three different general managers since 2022, and Mike Borgonzi is now the one responsible for cleaning up the messes of Jon Robinson and Ran Carthon.
Once he does that, starting with the quarterback position, he'll be able to take care of other needs, but like any football team, the player under center comes first.
