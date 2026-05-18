Aaron Rai Shares Wife Gaurika's Advice Played Crucial Role in PGA Championship Win

Could Aaron Rai have won the 2026 PGA Championship on his own? According to him, he couldn't have done it as a solo effort. Even though he was the only one out on the golf course when he won his first major title, the support of his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, is what the golfer says truly got him to the top of the field at this past weekend's competition at Aronimink Golf Club.

May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai reacts after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Englishman shocked the crowd in Pennsylvania when his performance on the 17th hole instantly moved him up the ranks to under nine in a move that ultimately secured the Wanamaker Trophy.

UNBELIEVABLE FROM AARON RAI. 🤯



He drains a 70-footer at the 17th to move to 9-under and open up a three-shot lead with one hole to play.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/9CLcqoVXJ7 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2026

Ultimately, Rai held up the trophy shortly after his 70-ft miracle on the 17th hole that secured the title for him over Jon Rahm, who finished in second, and Alex Smalley who ended in third after his own impressive showing over the weekend.

Aaron Rai describes his wife as the unsung hero behind his success

May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai poses with the trophy after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Speaking with press and media outlets following his historic win, Rai gave an extraodinarily heartfelt tribute to his wife, and he didn't hold back in making it known just how influential her support has been for getting him to where he is today.

Aaron Rai talking about his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, a fellow pro golfer, and her influence is everything.



"She's been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her. Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also… pic.twitter.com/7OBAkiPWIM — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) May 18, 2026

"She's been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her. Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game," he said during the press conference.

"She's a professional golfer herself. So her mindset, her advice, her thoughts, whether it's technique or the way I'm holding myself is absolutely invaluable. She encompasses so many different sides in her opinions."



A walk that Gaurika and Aaron Rai will never forget. pic.twitter.com/TEnu49vwHu — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 17, 2026

"We even had a conversation yesterday for probably 30 minutes in the car just before we got back to the hotel, just speaking a little bit about today. Again, some of the things that she mentioned in the conversations were really with me today," Rai confided during the media appearance, along with other reflections of factors which contributed to his success at Aronimink.

May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai reacts with his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

To sum everything up in one direct, succinct sentence, Rai concluded by saying, "Yeah, I really wouldn't be here without her."