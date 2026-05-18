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Aaron Rai Shares Wife Gaurika's Advice Played Crucial Role in PGA Championship Win

The English golfer praises his wife for being the true unsung hero behind winning his first PGA Tour major title.
Amanda Vining|
May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai reacts with the trophy after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament.
May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai reacts with the trophy after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Could Aaron Rai have won the 2026 PGA Championship on his own? According to him, he couldn't have done it as a solo effort. Even though he was the only one out on the golf course when he won his first major title, the support of his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, is what the golfer says truly got him to the top of the field at this past weekend's competition at Aronimink Golf Club.

Aaron Rai won the 108th PGA Championship and his first PGA Tour major victory at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania
May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai reacts after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The Englishman shocked the crowd in Pennsylvania when his performance on the 17th hole instantly moved him up the ranks to under nine in a move that ultimately secured the Wanamaker Trophy.

Ultimately, Rai held up the trophy shortly after his 70-ft miracle on the 17th hole that secured the title for him over Jon Rahm, who finished in second, and Alex Smalley who ended in third after his own impressive showing over the weekend.

Aaron Rai describes his wife as the unsung hero behind his success

Aaron Rai holds up the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 108th PGA Championship in Pennsylvania this weekend
May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai poses with the trophy after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Speaking with press and media outlets following his historic win, Rai gave an extraodinarily heartfelt tribute to his wife, and he didn't hold back in making it known just how influential her support has been for getting him to where he is today.

"She's been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her. Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game," he said during the press conference.

"She's a professional golfer herself. So her mindset, her advice, her thoughts, whether it's technique or the way I'm holding myself is absolutely invaluable. She encompasses so many different sides in her opinions."

"We even had a conversation yesterday for probably 30 minutes in the car just before we got back to the hotel, just speaking a little bit about today. Again, some of the things that she mentioned in the conversations were really with me today," Rai confided during the media appearance, along with other reflections of factors which contributed to his success at Aronimink.

Aaron Rai and his wife embrace after he wins the 2026 PGA Championship major title in Pennsylvania this weekend
May 17, 2026: Aaron Rai reacts with his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

To sum everything up in one direct, succinct sentence, Rai concluded by saying, "Yeah, I really wouldn't be here without her."

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Amanda Vining
AMANDA VINING

Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.

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