Aaron Rai Shares Wife Gaurika's Advice Played Crucial Role in PGA Championship Win
Could Aaron Rai have won the 2026 PGA Championship on his own? According to him, he couldn't have done it as a solo effort. Even though he was the only one out on the golf course when he won his first major title, the support of his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, is what the golfer says truly got him to the top of the field at this past weekend's competition at Aronimink Golf Club.
The Englishman shocked the crowd in Pennsylvania when his performance on the 17th hole instantly moved him up the ranks to under nine in a move that ultimately secured the Wanamaker Trophy.
Ultimately, Rai held up the trophy shortly after his 70-ft miracle on the 17th hole that secured the title for him over Jon Rahm, who finished in second, and Alex Smalley who ended in third after his own impressive showing over the weekend.
Aaron Rai describes his wife as the unsung hero behind his success
Speaking with press and media outlets following his historic win, Rai gave an extraodinarily heartfelt tribute to his wife, and he didn't hold back in making it known just how influential her support has been for getting him to where he is today.
"She's been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her. Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game," he said during the press conference.
"She's a professional golfer herself. So her mindset, her advice, her thoughts, whether it's technique or the way I'm holding myself is absolutely invaluable. She encompasses so many different sides in her opinions."
"We even had a conversation yesterday for probably 30 minutes in the car just before we got back to the hotel, just speaking a little bit about today. Again, some of the things that she mentioned in the conversations were really with me today," Rai confided during the media appearance, along with other reflections of factors which contributed to his success at Aronimink.
To sum everything up in one direct, succinct sentence, Rai concluded by saying, "Yeah, I really wouldn't be here without her."
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Amanda Vining is a sports and lifestyle reporter with over two decades of experience working in digital publishing and journalism. Her body of work is a composition of inclusive sports-related content featuring safety and injury prevention, cultural analysis, financial management, and lifestyle, fashion and design trends. She has been published on Heavy, Health Digest, Investopedia, WebMD, Glam, The List, Narcity, The Good Men Project, and more.