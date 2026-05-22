Alex Caruso's Wife Haleigh Shares Personal Update Amid 'Insane' Thunder-Spurs Series

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are in a pivotal Western Conference Finals Game 3 tonight. So far, the current ongoing series has brought about action-packed double overtimes and close calls at the whistle between these two powerhouse franchises.

May 18, 2026: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) drives the ball in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

For Alex Caruso, the Oklahoma City veteran guard is a key contributor on the court as the Thunder make their playoff run and continue deeper into the competition. Behind the scenes, his wife, Haleigh Caruso, has been cheering him on during every minute of every game.

Haleigh Caruso reveals health battle as the NBA Playoffs continue to unfold

May 18, 2026: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alex Caruso may be a star on the basketball court, but Haleigh Caruso is definitely a star on the sidelines with her bright smile and contagiously positive attitude!

She boasts about being a "Proud wife" on her social media, where she frequently gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Thunder players and their families. This has been no exception for the Thunder-Spurs run, which she has documented from start to finish as the action continues.

"Guys, this freaking game!" Haleigh said in a voiceover of Game 1 in the current series. "As soon as we got to the arena, you could tell that the energy was just insane. Well, little did I know this was me locking in for what was about to be a double overtime night. Yes, you heard me, a double overtime. Alex went absolutely insane in this game!"

She continued, making a personal revelation while celebrating her husband's success, "I've actually had to be careful during playoffs about how worked up I get during the games because I've had some health stuff going on and this game was not good for my health, literally! But it's just so hard because the energy is so insane and this game in particular was just wild!"

Haleigh is one of the most upbeat fans in the stands, as well as one of the most stylish! With her trendy game day outfits that include fashionable halter tops and denim, she's trailblazing her way through the 2026 NBA Playoffs!

One of her most-liked Instagram posts is titled "WAG on a Budget" and we're here for it!