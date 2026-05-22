The Thunder's Veteran Guard Is Helping Lead The Way In The Conference Finals

Oklahoma City’s veteran guard has been leading down the stretch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing to head to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. So far, the series has been a roller coaster, with the Spurs taking the first game and OKC taking the second. Both games have been tight battles throughout and have been demanding down the stretch.

This scene is familiar to the Thunder, as they were in the conference finals just last year, but it’s still apparent that this OKC team is young. However, Alex Caruso has played his best basketball in the first two games of the series to be there for OKC when it needed him most.

Caruso is considered the veteran of the group at the age of 32, playing in his ninth NBA season. With his time in the league has come experience, which allows Caruso to adapt to whatever style of play OKC needs from him on any night, even when it means playing the role of one of the key offensive contributors.

In Game 1, Caruso was the factor that kept the Thunder in the game. He led OKC in scoring with 31 points and made an incredible eight shots from beyond the arc. The Spurs' strategy was to keep Victor Wembanyama in the paint so Oklahoma City couldn’t drive to the basket. Well, when Wembanyama would sit in the paint, it would leave Caruso open on the perimeter for a three.

OKC didn’t take home the win in Game 1, but Caruso’s ability to hit the three-ball did earn San Antonio’s respect by the end of the night.

The OKC guard didn’t slow down in Game 2, as he was the Thunder’s second-leading scorer with 17 points. The shots beyond the arc were falling once again for Caruso, hitting three threes, while shooting 75% from deep.

Caruso has made his impact all over the statsheet, but the veteran guard has that spark that you can’t track with numbers. He brings a fire that hypes up his teammates and has fired up the fans at Paycom Center.

Whether he is deflecting passes, hustling for a loose ball or fighting over a 7-foot-4 alien for a rebound, he has been the heart of the Oklahoma City squad. The Thunder will need his experience and heart as the series now flips to San Antonio, in hopes of it carrying them to steal a game on the road.