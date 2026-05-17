Maverick McNealy's Parents Named PGA Star and His 3 Brothers in Most Unusual Way

Maverick McNealy has solidified himself as a household name on the professional golf circuit after his extraordinary display at this year's 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Though he's been playing professional golf for nearly a decade now, the current major has moved his well-deserved spotlight directly onto his talent on the green.

May 16, 2026: Maverick McNealy plays on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Cheering McNealy on while he plays in Pennsylvania this weekend are his wife, Maya, and infant daughter, Adeline, as well as his greater family made up of his parents and brothers.

After opening the ongoing PGA Championship with a brilliant second-round 67 that briefly gave him a share of the tournament lead alongside peer Alex Smalley at 4-under par, McNealy has drawn analytical praise for his calm demeanor in the face of pressure and scrutiny.

Through three rounds, he remainded firmly in the mix at 3-under overall and tied for seventh place heading into Sunday's final round of tournament play.

There's a central theme to how the McNealy brothers got their names

May 15, 2026: Maverick McNealy hits an approach shot at the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For the Stanford graduate, honoring his family has always been an important pillar of his character and a reason he remains grounded in the spotlight.

October 8, 2016: Stanford Cardinal golfer Maverick McNealy (left) poses for a photo with professional golfers Tiger Woods (center) and Patrick Rodgers (right) during halftime against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Born in California in 1995, McNealy grew up in one of the nation's most successful entreprenuerial families. His father, Scott McNealy, is best known as the co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems, which is one of the most influential and competitive technology companies of the 1990s and 2000s.

Yet, despite the wealth and privileges afforded to him, he has continued to remained grounded and rooted in humility, gratitude, and family values. This is the same approach that his father, Scott, wanted to take when passing on the family name to this four sons.

Having worked in Detroit's auto industry before becoming the top name at an international tech company, Scott wanted to pay tribute to the beginnings of what established the family when it came to filling out the boys' birth certificates.

As a result, all four McNealy brothers are named after cars or a key component of the auto industry. Maverick is named after the Ford Maverick, middle brothers, Dakota and Colt, are named after Dodge models, and fourth brother, Scout, earned his moniker from the International Harvester Scout.

No one can say that the apple fell too far from the tree since it's clear after Maverick McNealy's performance this weekend that he can really drive a shot. And if that fails, there's always the golf cart!