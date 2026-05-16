Maverick McNealy Feels Like He Already Won With Wife, Maya, and Daughter Adeline

The PGA Championship is the one major in professional golf where there seems to be a trend of Cinderella stories. From Keegan Bradley winning the 2011 PGA Championship in his rookie season to Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest PGA Champ to secure the coveted title at the age of 50 in 2021, it's safe to say that expecting the unexpected is the only way to go about this weekend's competition. Enter Maverick McNealy, and that is exactly what appears to be unfolding at the Aronimink Golf Club right now.

Maverick McNealy opens up a two-shot lead at 6-under. 📈#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/yaI3MYcS2U — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 15, 2026

McNealy is coming up on closing out a full decade since he turned pro, and to date he has only one PGA Tour win to his name in the 2024 edition of The RSM Classic. If he continues to top the leaderboard in Pennsylvania and can stay on top through Sunday's final round, then he might just be on the verge of adding his first major title to his list of achievements.

The start of a Friday charge 🦅



Maverick McNealy’s eagle hole-out is sending him into Saturday @PGAChampionship with the co-lead. pic.twitter.com/quKsy8YRKC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 16, 2026

Having graduated from Stanford University in 2017, McNealy entered his professional golf career with enormous expectations on his shoulders after a decorated amateur career and tenure as a Division 1 NCAA student-athlete. Because his collegiate accomplishments, including multiple All-American honors, were significant, many observers expected for the California native to experience immediate success.

October 8, 2016: Stanford Cardinal golfer Maverick McNealy (left) poses for a photo with professional golfers Tiger Woods (center) and Patrick Rodgers (right) during halftime against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Instead of an instant breakthrough, though, McNealy's time as a pro has been more of a steady climb. He played professionally for three years before obtaining his PGA Tour card, and this weekend's PGA Championship is his sixth appearance at the major. So far, his best finish came at the 2024 PGA Championship when he finished T23.

Maverick McNealy is leading the PGA Championship but he took time to praise Padraig Harrington after his playing partner shot 69 yesterday.



🎥 PGA Tour pic.twitter.com/gmLQIQh1b1 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) May 16, 2026

Analysts and fans may point to McNealy's success at Aronimink this season as his long-awaited breakthrough moment, but there's one big difference in his life that he didn't have at the 2025 PGA Championship nor at any annual competition before now.

Maverick McNealy has a 'secret recipe' for success at Aronimink this year

May 15, 2026: Maverick McNealy hits an approach shot at the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For the 30-year-old American, he doesn't consider taking home the trophy to be what makes him a winner. Instead, he views his two most important wins of all to be his wife, Maya, and their infant daughter, Adeline.

Maverick McNealy met Maya Daniels at a physical therapy clinic in Las Vegas, NV, where she was working after completing her studies in kinesiology and exercise science. They eloped in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony officiated by McNealy's brother, Scout.

Even though the couple maintains a low profile, the golfer's pride and joy in his family regularly inspire him to give fans a look into the family's lives through photos McNealy posts to his social media. For years, his Instagram posts focused on Maya's support of him in his golf journey, but then a new caddie was added to the crew with the birth of their daughter, Adeline, in November 2025.

At the 2026 Masters Tournament, Maya and Adeline accompanied McNealy onto the Augusta National course for the annual family Par 3 contest. Out on the green, Adeline was challenged to some friendly competition by her young peers, including one-week-old Remy Scheffler, and rumor around the milk cooler says that she's already practicing for a rematch at next year's Masters!

If anyone is to point to a difference between McNealy's performance at any prior year's PGA Championship and his showing at the 2026 PGA Championship, it's clear as day what that difference is. For the first time, the golfer has his two dearest loved ones cheering him on and supporting him on his way to bringing the Wanamaker Trophy home.