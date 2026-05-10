Meet Alex Fitzpatrick's Girlfriend: Pro Golfer Rachel Kuehn

Alex Fitzpatrick is the biggest name on the rise of the PGA Tour right now, but his girlfriend, Rachel Kuehn, is also a professional golfer whose stardom is shining just as bright. The two have been dating since they were college sweethearts at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC.

With Fitzpatrick topping the leaderboard at the 2026 Truist Championship in Charlotte, NC, Kuehn is chasing her own tournament victory at the Reliance Matrix Championship in Las Vegas, NV this weekend.

The North Carolina native has garnered attention for her finesse on the green and the talent she exudes in competition throughout her golf career, including collegiate career as a Division I NCAA student-athlete to her current success on the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour for the LPGA circuit.

Alex Fitzpatrick's Girlfriend Rachel Kuehn comes from a family of professional golfers

Born in Asheville, North Carolina, Kuehn grew up in a family deeply connected to golf. A love of the sport was passed down to her throughout her childhood experiences, with Kuehn crediting her mom for being the reason that she and her brothers all became involved in golf.

Her mother, Brenda Corrie Kuehn, was an accomplished amateur golfer who represented both the Dominican Republic and the United States in international competitions. In one of the most unique stories, Brenda actually competed in the 2001 U.S. Women's Open while eight months pregnant with Rachel.

Kuehn followed in her mother's footsteps by playing golf as a student-athlete at Wake Forest University, where she earned All-American honors every season and became a back-to-back ACC Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Her success while in college extended beyond NCAA tournaments as she also added several major tournament wins to her growing list of accomplishments, including the prestigious North and South Women's Amateur in 2020. In an interview after the competition, she said, "I joke with my mom because she finished (well here), and has been holding that over my head."

She also gained national attention during the 2021 U.S. Women's Amateur when she captured medalist honors after firing a six-under-par total during stroke play qualifying.

Kuehn is now gaining traction as an emerging talent within women's pro golf as she prepares to celebrate a full year on the Epson Tour. Just like Fitzpatrick's sudden rise to being a household name on the PGA Tour, it's only a matter of time before Kuehn finds herself playing on the LPGA Tour.

May 7, 2026: Alex Fitzpatrick during the first round of the Truist Championship golf tournament. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images