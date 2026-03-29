Anything you can do, I can do better.

Perhaps that’s a motto the Fitzpatrick brothers abide by.

After Matt Fitzpatrick won the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship last week, his younger brother, Alex Fitzpatrick, earned his maiden DP World Title at the Hero Indian Open—in comeback fashion.

Alex was six strokes behind the lead during the final round, but carded eight birdies down the stretch, starting on No. 6. Leading by four on the last, he made a double. But it didn’t matter; it was good enough for a two-stroke triumph over defending champion Eugenio López-Chacarra.

“I’ll try and explain without crying, it’s been a lot of hard work for a long time,” Alex said afterward.

Alex played collegiately at Wake Forest before turning pro in 2022. He then played on the Challenge Tour, winning in 2023, before claiming DPWT status.

The moment Alex Fitzpatrick claimed his first DP World Tour title with an incredible final round 69 (-3) 👏#HeroIndianOpen pic.twitter.com/2aqvvTpJ2k — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 29, 2026

He admits it wasn’t easy being in the shadow of his brother.

“It can be hard sometimes when you’re constantly chasing someone’s accolades, but luckily it’s my brother,” the 27-year-old said. “It’s extremely nice to join him in the winners’ ranks and hopefully I can continue to push on.”

Now, they are the first siblings to win in back-to-back weeks on the PGA and DP World tours.

Getting into the winner’s circle, though, was a tall task for Alex, needing a late charge.

“I’m mentally exhausted,” Fitzpatrick said. “I thought I hit a good tee-shot there on 18 and I was in the rough, then you’re chipping out—it’s a challenge out here for sure, but happy to come out on top.”

The victory jumps Alex 25 spots in the DPWT’s season-long standings to No. 6. If he finishes in the top 10 at the end of the season, he’ll secure a PGA Tour card for 2027.

Maybe that’ll yield a Matt and Alex showdown next year.

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