Amon-Ra St. Brown’s GF Brooklyn Adams Steals Show in Red at Pistons’ Playoff Game
The Detroit stars were out for the big Game 5 NBA playoff game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Among them was Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams.
While the Pistons blew a nine-point lead late and lost in overtime to the Cavs to fall down 3-2 in the second-round series, the atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit was electric.
Detroit’s finest like rapper Eminem (who was with 50 Cent) were in the house to root on the home team.
St. Brown’s girlfriend stands out in Detroit
Along with Brown was fellow Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. But it was Brown’s long-time girlfriend Adams who stole in red sitting next to her man.
Too bad it wasn’t the lucky look for the Pistons’ sake.
Adams was a star on Lions game days as well like her retro look, and this leather jacket combo.
Their love story
Earlier in the season, Adams responded to being an NFL stars girlfriend, to which she replied, “I love being Amon-Ra’s girlfriend 🤍.”
St. Brown just completed his fifth year in the NFL after starring for the USC Trojans. He had a legendary high school career at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, where he met Adams.
The couple did a long-distance relationship while Adams completed her nursing degree. She moved to be with St. Brown in Michigan.
Besides being an influencer, Adams serves as the lead for the St. Brown Foundation, which focuses on getting literacy rates up in Michigan.
She certainly knows how to win over an audience with her fits like on Wednesday night.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.