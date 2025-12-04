Amon-Ra St. Brown's gf Brooklyn shares retro game-day fit for Lions vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions (7-5) have a big game on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1). While Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown may or may not play as a game-time decision with an injured ankle, his longtime girlfriend Brooklyn Adams had a sweet fit tribute for him.

St. Brown was hurt early in the Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Lions would miss their star receiver in the 31-24 home loss.

The fifth-year receiver out of the USC Trojans has been one of the best in the league this season with 775 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns receiving, one rushing, and one passing. He’s listed as questionable and a game-time decision as he hasn’t practiced all week. No doubt there are a lot of nervous fantasy owners out there right now.

Lions fans no doubt hope to see St. Brown running onto the field soon. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

While he battles to try and play vs. Dallas in Detroit, his girlfriend had an awesome throwback to their relationship with a fit she wore for him in high school when he played for the Mater Dei Monarchs in Santa Ana, California.

She first teased it out:

Brooklyn Adams/Instagram

Then dropped the look for “game day.”

Brooklyn Adams/Instagram

And showed her wearing it eight years ago back in high school.

Brooklyn Adams/Instagram

Brooklyn Adams/Instagram

That’s awesome. She was a fit hit back then, and definitely is now at Lions games as well.

Who is Brooklyn Adams?

She’s a model, influencer, and a registered nurse. She just graduated in 2024 with her degree from nursing school and moved to Michigan to be with St. Brown after the couple was doing a long-distance relationship.

She was also a star on the Netflix show Receiver that documented St. Brown and others.

Now, she serves as the lead for the St. Brown Foundation, which focuses on getting literacy rates up in Michigan.

