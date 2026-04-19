Ayesha Curry Shines Next to Steph at Coachella With Warriors Season Over

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ season is over after losing the play-in game to the Phoenix Suns on Friday. On Saturday, Steph was with his wife Ayesha at Coachella having a good time.

Curry, 38, had a fantastic season when he was on the court — 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game — but he missed 39 regular season games.

Steph’s 17th season ended in defeat as the Warriors fell to the Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the 10-seed the Warriors won a thriller at the Los Angeles Clippers, but looked gassed vs. the Suns in what may officially be the end of a dynasty as head coach Steve Kerr’s contract is up and future is uncertain.

"I don't know what's gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death." 💛



Steve Kerr's message to Steph and Draymond at the end of the Suns game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/78UfbFHXCm — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 18, 2026

The Currys hit Coachella in style

Now 17 seasons in the books for the four-time NBA champion Curry, he hit up Indio, California, for Coachella 2026 with his wife where they were seen being fans themselves. Ayesha definitely won with her open-top look, though.

Steph and Ayesha at Coachella last night 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/7ZmO3P1kSg — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) April 19, 2026

Ayesha commented on the photo in her Instagram stories with “loverrr” captioned.

You can see brother Seth Curry in background as well as he was on the Warriors, too.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Steph and Ayesha at a concert enjoying themselves.

They even watched Justin Bieber perform late into the night as Ayesha showed on IG.

Ayesha and Steph met as teenagers in North Carolina while in a church group and have been married since 2011. They have four kids in daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and Cai, 1.