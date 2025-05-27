Ayesha Curry's cowboy-top fit crushes Steph's hipster look on kids-less concert date
Stephen Curry still hoped to be playing right now with the Golden State Warriors, but instead he’s making the best of his offseason with family. In his most recent outing, wife Ayesha Curry and him hit up Napa where she upstaged him with her jaw-dropping fit at a concert.
The Warriors looked posed for a possible title run before Steph injured his hamstring and they fell in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. With an early summer, he’s making the best of it going into superdad mode for son Cai’s 1st birthday while he wrote Ayesha a touching Mother’s Day post.
The couple also loves their vacation time when they can get away from the four kids, like their All-Star weekend getaway to Mexico.
On their latest trip without the kids, Ayesha posted from Napa first at a tasting for Steph’s whiskey company, Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon.
She also owns a winery in Napa called Domaine Curry with Steph’s sister Sydel Curry, and she showed off some wine bottles on the trip.
From there, the couple went to BottleRock where Steph was ridiculed for being Benson Boone’s fanboy at the concert. He was also crushed by his wife’s cowboy top in pictures that surfaced.
It’s good to see Steph and Ayesha letting loose without the kids.
The two met as teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, and sons Canon, 6, and baby Cai.
They always post some beautiful dates together and hopefully had a as great of a time as it looked in photos just like this one from Draymond Green’s wife’s birthday party earlier this year.
