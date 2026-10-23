Brewers Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski and Fiancée Elle: All About Their Relationship

The Milwaukee Brewers, competing in the World Series for the first time since 1982, tapped Jacob Misiorowski to take the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1.

Misiorowski, a frontrunner to win the National League Cy Young Award, leading all pitchers with 252 strikeouts during the regular season, is having a huge year on and off the field.

In addition to throwing a 104.5 mph fastball, "The Miz" proposed to the love of his life, Elle Nicas.

Misiorowski announced their engagement in January, posting a photo Nicas' gorgeous ring with a simple red-heart emoji as the caption.

"Got engaged, and got a new house, and so it was fun," he said of the proposal, per Fox 6 Milwaukee. "It was a fun off-season."

Jacob Misiorowski's Fiancée, Elle Nicas, Is a 5th Grade Teacher in Missouri

While the right-hander and his future bride keep their relationship out of the spotlight, he regularly mentions Nicas in interviews. Nicas, who keeps her social media pages private, is a fifth grade teacher at Matthews Elementary School in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Misiorowski grew up in the area, attending Grain Valley High School before committing to college and become the No. 63 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Nicas and Misiorowski first met in high school, where she played on the school's softball team. According to the Brewers star, his wife was an incredible athlete.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski speaks highly of fiancée, Elle Nicas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Insider Russell Dorsey posted in July, "One fun nugget I learned working on this story: Jacob Misiorowski and his fiancé, Elle, might be the hardest throwing couple in baseball.

"He told me she was hitting the low 70s while playing softball as a catcher when they were in high school. Talk about a power couple!"

Brewers Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski and His Fiancée, Elle Nicas, Love Collecting Pokémon Cards

A 6’7” flamethrower on the mound and a Pokemon binder to match⁉️



Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski casually pulled out a binder he said was “almost as big as me” and he wasn’t kidding.



The thing is MASSIVE, and his fiancée even helps organize it by color/theme!



Big league arm… pic.twitter.com/XlzTavw05k — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) May 20, 2026

Aside from baseball, Misiorowski's biggest passion is collecting Pokémon cards. Turns out, his future wife loves them, too. While showing off his massive collection to MLB's Jeff Passan, the 6-foot-7 pitcher revealed Nicas helped organize "sort them by color."

Speaking to MLB.com earlier this month, the 24-year-old revealed his other favorite hobbies include hunting and fishing. "I don’t think people would be surprised by that, me coming from the Midwest," he said.

"That’s my big one. I actually just bought land in Northern Missouri for deer hunting, so that’s something fun for the offseason." However, his future wife does like one hobby that he can't get on board with.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) smiles in the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My fiancee is big into sewing and embroidery, but I have not gotten into that," he added. "I don’t have the patience. Every time she tries to get me to try it, I get mad and want to move on. But she’s into Pokémon with me, so we have that together."

Jacob Misiorowski's Future Wife, Elle Nicas, And His Parents Attend Every Game

Speaking to Sports Illustrated for the August digital cover story, Brewers head coach Pat Murphy shared a heartfelt sentiment about his starting pitcher and Nicas, noting how the couple left the ballpark hand in hand.

Misiorowski's parents, Pat and Crystal, were also there. “They’re all very close,” Murphy said. “To see every day he leaves with his whole family, it’s just a beautiful thing."