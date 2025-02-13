MLB WAG Hallie Walls shares precious video of Taylor Walls finding their daughter on the field
The 2025 MLB season is only a few weeks away from spring training and no one is more excited about it than Hallie Walls.
The TikTok star is married to baseball star Taylor Walls, who will be returning for another season as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. To hype up the start of spring training Hallie shared a video on Instagram on February 9 showing a sweet tradition that Taylor has with their daughter, Sutton.
In the video, Sutton can be seen waving at her dad from the crowd at multiple baseball parks across the United States — including the legendary Yankee Stadium. No matter where she sits, Taylor always finds her and waves back.
"My husband always finds my daughter in the stands," Hallie wrote in the caption. "Even at Yankee Stadium."
Hallie boasts over 118K followers on TikTok, but her following on Instagram is pretty strong as well. Several of the 18.2K followers on that platform took to the comments to reply to the adorable video.
"This is so cute," wrote one person.
A second person jokingly asked, "Wait, why am I crying?"
"Y'all have the sweetest family," wrote a third person.
Meanwhile, Taylor and the Rays will be trying their best to come back from a mediocre 2024 campaign. Their team finished 80-82 and missed the playoffs behind the dominant team in their division, the New York Yankees.
