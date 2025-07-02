Bronny James Addresses Speculation Around LeBron James's Future
For Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, 41, the end is nigh. It will come soon, whether with the Lakers or another team, and it likely will come with all the adulation one of North American sports' all-time greats deserves.
However, there is a wild card in the equation for the James family. That would be Los Angeles guard Bronny James, a fringe NBA player with high hopes for his second year, independent of his father's future.
On Wednesday afternoon, reporters prodded Bronny as to what he knew about his father's thinking as the NBA offseason wore on. The 20-year-old indicated that LeBron's future wasn't top of mind.
"One of my friends called me, talking about what I was gonna do, because they seen my dad, whatever... I didn't see it. He called me, I said 'I have no idea what you're talking about,'" Bronny said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I don't really pay attention that stuff."
LeBron has indicated he will opt in to his $52 million player option for 2026, but his longtime agent Rich Paul has made cryptic statements seemingly putting the onus on the Lakers to build a winning team.