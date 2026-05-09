Christian McCaffrey's Wife Olivia Culpo Shares Heartfelt Plan for First Mother's Day

Olivia Culpo is celebrating a milestone year as she prepares for her very first Mother's Day this weekend. As the annual day to honor maternal caregivers comes around, she is embracing her own experience with motherhood while also using her platform to support other new moms.

The former Miss Universe winner welcomed daughter Colette with her husband, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, in 2025.

The couple recently took to social media to announce the upcoming arrival of baby number two, making Culpo's first Mother's Day celebration even more special.

Ahead of Mother's Day weekend, Culpo partnered with Huggies and Baby2Baby for a campaign focused on supporting mothers and infants experiencing poverty. In social media posts shared over the last month, she said that she is "proud" to work alongside the program as she approaches her maiden Mother's Day.

The Baby2Baby initiative highlights the ongoing mission to provide diapers, clothing, formula, and other essentials to children and families affected by financial hardship, natural disasters, and emergencies across the United States.

May 13, 2024: Olivia Culpo on the red carpet in New York City | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As a celebrity partner, Culpo is able to use her social media platform to raise awareness of the fundamental issues addressed by Huggies and Baby2Baby, as well as provide resources to her followers.

Olivia Culpo creatively hid her new baby bump in social media content before officially announcing baby No. 2

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcomed daughter Colette in 2025 and now they're expecting baby No. 2 after making the announcement in a social media post on May 8, 2026. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Not only did Culpo educate her followers about the philanthropic efforts of the campaign as she took them along on her packing experience, but she also found creative ways to obscure her growing baby bump in content posted before she went public with her second pregnancy.

In the posts spotlighting the collaboration, she strategically held packs of diapers, packing cubes, and loose clothing so that digital sleuths couldn't discern her growing bump.

She even used her daughter to hide her midsection by carrying the infant on her hip. Now that the news of the family of three soon becoming a family of four is out, Culpo no longer needs to hide her bump!