Cooper Flagg and Girlfriend Arianna Roberson Soak Up Sun in Offseason Tropical Trip
Cooper Flagg is enjoying his first NBA offseason after winning Rookie of the Year with the Dallas Mavericks. He’s doing so with a new girlfriend, too, while on a tropical vacation.
The 19-year-old sensation and No. 1 overall pick out of the Duke Blue Devils 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on his way to the coveted award.
While the Mavs finished just 26-52 overall and missed the playoffs, the future is bright for Flagg.
New woman in Flagg’s life
He also recently went viral at his ROTY press conference where Duke women’s basketball star Arianna Roberson was sitting with his parents, signaling a public launch of their relationship.
Roberson finished her freshman year at Duke where they made the Elite Eight where she averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. She’s also the sister of former NBA player Andre Roberson.
Roberson and Flagg hit Turks and Caicos together in swimsuits
They both posted the same photo on the swing at Noah's Ark Beach Club in the water where Roberson wowed in her bikini. They posted separately on their Instagram Stories, but it’s clear they are there together at the same time based on the timing of the posts.
How adorable.
Roberson wrote on her post, “WHAT A LIFE”.
Details of how they met exactly with the Duke connection is unclear, but they look happy in those photos.
It’s clear Flagg is dating someone who can dress, too.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.