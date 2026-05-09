Cooper Flagg and Girlfriend Arianna Roberson Soak Up Sun in Offseason Tropical Trip

Cooper Flagg is enjoying his first NBA offseason after winning Rookie of the Year with the Dallas Mavericks. He’s doing so with a new girlfriend, too, while on a tropical vacation.

The 19-year-old sensation and No. 1 overall pick out of the Duke Blue Devils 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on his way to the coveted award.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg makes his way to post press conference gathering in his honor for being named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year at American Airlines Center. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While the Mavs finished just 26-52 overall and missed the playoffs, the future is bright for Flagg.

New woman in Flagg’s life

He also recently went viral at his ROTY press conference where Duke women’s basketball star Arianna Roberson was sitting with his parents, signaling a public launch of their relationship.

beautiful young lady sitting w Coop's parents

family friend or girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/QiQJj2DqrQ — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) April 29, 2026

Roberson finished her freshman year at Duke where they made the Elite Eight where she averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. She’s also the sister of former NBA player Andre Roberson.

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Arianna Roberson (21) shoots against the Louisiana State Tigers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Roberson and Flagg hit Turks and Caicos together in swimsuits

They both posted the same photo on the swing at Noah's Ark Beach Club in the water where Roberson wowed in her bikini. They posted separately on their Instagram Stories, but it’s clear they are there together at the same time based on the timing of the posts.

Cooper Flagg and his girlfriend Arianna Roberson enjoying the offseason in Turks and Caicos pic.twitter.com/gb09LTbOLi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 9, 2026

How adorable.

Roberson wrote on her post, “WHAT A LIFE”.

Details of how they met exactly with the Duke connection is unclear, but they look happy in those photos.

It’s clear Flagg is dating someone who can dress, too.