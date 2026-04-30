Cooper Flagg Girlfriend Rumor Swirls After Arianna Robertson Spotted at Mavs Presser

Dallas Mavericks star rookie Cooper Flagg had extremely high expectations after being the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. And Flagg handled these expectations flawlessly, performing on the court and proving to be worthy of his stardom with how he carried himself off the court.

Winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious honors in all of basketball. And there was little question that Flagg would be this year's winner after the NBA regular season ended. Lo and behold, Flagg was bestowed that honor on April 27.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With this stardom comes being under a microscope, especially when it comes to one's private life. And Flagg seemed to learn this lesson during his Rookie of the Year Award ceremony and press conference on April 29.

At one point in his presser, Flagg was asked about his nickname of "Cooper Swagg". After saying he had never heard that, the camera panned to his parents, who were laughing. But fans were quick to notice that his parents were sitting alone. There was a woman with them, who was clearly a part of their party.

beautiful young lady sitting w Coop's parents

family friend or girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/QiQJj2DqrQ — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) April 29, 2026

Cooper Flagg, Arianna Roberson Dating Rumors Soar After Mavericks Press Conference Moment

It didn't take long to decode that the woman sitting there was Arianna Roberson, who currently plays for the Duke Blue Devils women's basketball team.

This isn't the first time that Flagg and Roberson have been seen together. They've been seen in public multiple times, and while they prefer to keep their personal lives private, this is the most recent indication that they're a couple.

After all, it's hard to imagine that Roberson would have been there with Flagg's family if they were just friends. Perhaps this was Flagg and Roberson's way of letting the world know that they're together.

Then again, many would appreciate it if they did a hard launch on social media, as that's usually how these things go. But perhaps Flagg and Roberson (who was a redshirt freshman last season and averaged eight points per game last year).

Duke Blue Devils center Arianna Roberson (21) | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Flagg appears to be well on his way to becoming a legend of the Mavericks' franchise, just like the great Dirk Nowitzki. And perhaps he'll have an easier time achieving his goals if he has Roberson by his side, supporting him.

Although she still has her Duke career to finish, which means she can't be in Dallas with Flagg quite yet.