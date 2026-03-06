Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Sarah Jane Stuns in Red Bikini on Yacht Bachelorette Party

Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is enjoying his offseason with his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos before their wedding sometime in the spring. Her bikini boat bachelorette post is sure to put the spotlight on her beforehand.

While Prescott had a great individual season by the numbers — 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and a Pro Bowl selection — the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs at 7-9-1 making for another long few months off for the QB.

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At least he has more time with Ramos and their daughters MJ, 1, and Aurora, born in May.

While the focus is on family, it’s also on his upcoming wedding with reports putting it sometime in spring around mid-April.

Ramos just took her bachelorette getaway with a bikini-clad yacht party where her red one stood out amongst all her girlfriends. She wrote on Instagram, “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

It looks like they had a good time.

Ramos would rock other bathing suits (including more risqué ones if you scroll through above) like this black one.

Sarah Jane Ramos on her bachelorette party | Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

No doubt Dak, or the other name he goes by that Ramos calls him, is missing his girl and a good time on a boat like last July.

Their love story

Ramos and Prescott met when she was a bartender in Dallas and he hit on her. They started dating around September of 2023.

They had their first child, MJ, in February of 2024.

Dak would propose in October of 2024 after this proposal on a golf course.