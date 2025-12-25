Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane reveals she doesn’t call Cowboys QB by that name

Believe it or not, Dak Prescott has a rarely used full name. His fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos just revealed before the Dallas Cowboys play on Christmas Day that she also doesn’t refer to him as Dak.

Prescott and the Cowboys aren’t home for Christmas as they are traveling to take on the Washington Commanders in the first game of three the NFL has on the day.

While the team is out of the playoffs, individually Prescott has had a great season and was just named to his fourth Pro Bowl team. Heading into Thursday’s game, Prescott has thrown for 4175 yards (second in the NFL) to go along with 28 touchdowns (third) and 10 interceptions.

RELATED: Dak Prescott’s fiancée rocks Cowboys hat fit with Cavinder twin at game

Prescott and the Cowboys offense has been celebrating a lot this season. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for him, he’ll have a long offseason again with no playoffs. At least he’ll be able to spend it with Sarah Jane and his daughters MJ, 1, and Aurora, born in May.

He got in an early holiday photo with the fam, too.

While Dak is away as the team traveled to D.C., Sarah Jane just posted sweet Christmas Eve photos with the girls.

RELATED: Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shows off their 'bffs' baby girls hugging

Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

It was this one, however, where she said, “Just missing Dakota ❤️.”

Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

So, there you have it: It’s Dakota at home.

His full name is actually Rayne Dakota Prescott.

Mom and the girls can watch Dakota hopefully get a Christmas win. It looks like the kids were already winning at home no matter what, though.

Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring