Dylan Harper Shares Text From Mom Maria During Spurs-Timberwolves Playoff Series
San Antonio Spurs’ Dylan Harper may not get the hype fellow rookie Cooper Flagg does with Dallas Mavericks, but the 20-year-old rookie out of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is really showing why he was the No. 2 overall pick with his performances in the postseason. His mom (and dad) definitely has something to do with it, too.
Dylan comes from a great pedigree as his dad Ron Harper was a five-time NBA champion with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls (1996-1998) and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s Los Angeles Lakers (2000, 2001).
It was his mom, Maria Harper, however that had a big basketball influence in his life, coaching him through high school at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey.
While many know Ron for what he did on the court, Maria played Division 1 ball herself at the University of New Orleans from 1993 to 1996.
She also went viral for her black dress at the NBA draft that blew up social media.
Harper continues to praise his mom
Maria is of Filipino decent and Harper is proud to represent her on the biggest stage.
Dylan’s NBA dad and his mom married in 2005, but divorced in 2012. They had Ron Jr. in 2000, Dylan in 2006, and sister Mia in 2010.
She texts him about his game
After the Game 5 second-round win over the Timberwolves where he scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds, Harper was asked by the NBA on NBC and Peacock crew if he still watches film with his mom. He replied, “She sent me a long text today,” he said. Then repeated, “She sent me a long text today. But yeah, definitely, when we get the chance in the summertime, things like that. She definitely come to the gym, you know, talk the whole time, but that's motherly love.”
While Dylan’s mom has went viral with her dress at the NBA draft everyone was talking about, it’s her basketball influence on Harper we should be talking about.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.