Dylan Harper’s mom turns heads on night Spurs select him No. 2 in NBA draft
19-year-old Dylan Harper went No. 2 overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. While it was his big night, it was his mom who drew a lot of attention on social media.
Harper was a star for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as a guard. He’s also the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, who has five NBA rings — three with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and two with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
RELATED: Who is Cooper Flagg’s twin brother Ace at the 2025 NBA Draft?
Dylan will now team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio and bring his elite pedigree to the team.
While his dad Ron is well known, his mom Maria Harper went viral on his draft night with her fit that caused a quite a stir on social media.
RELATED: Olympic champ Sunisa Lee turns heads on red carpet at 2025 NBA Draft
You get the picture.
Ron Harper married Maria in 2005, but they divorced in 2012. They have three children together.
While his dad — and now mom — are trending, Dylan hopes to make his own name in the NBA. Best of luck to him — the Spurs got a couple of popular new fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri