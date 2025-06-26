The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dylan Harper’s mom turns heads on night Spurs select him No. 2 in NBA draft

The 19-year-old son of NBA great Ron Harper out of Rutgers is headed to San Antonio, but it was his mom who drew a ton of attention on social media.

Matt Ryan

Dylan Harper before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Dylan Harper before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

19-year-old Dylan Harper went No. 2 overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. While it was his big night, it was his mom who drew a lot of attention on social media.

Harper was a star for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as a guard. He’s also the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, who has five NBA rings — three with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and two with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ron Haper and Kobe
Ron Haper with Kobe Bryant / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dylan will now team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio and bring his elite pedigree to the team.

While his dad Ron is well known, his mom Maria Harper went viral on his draft night with her fit that caused a quite a stir on social media.

Ron Harper married Maria in 2005, but they divorced in 2012. They have three children together.

While his dad — and now mom — are trending, Dylan hopes to make his own name in the NBA. Best of luck to him — the Spurs got a couple of popular new fans.

Dylan Harper
Dylan Harper / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

