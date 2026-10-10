Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton's Girlfriend Julianna Is Football Royalty

Amid the threat of Hurriance Isaias, the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs take on the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide on October 10.

All eyes are on Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who's making his first start at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. Cheering on the 22-year-old quarterback in Tuscaloosa, Stockton's longtime girlfriend, Julianna Dooley.

And if her last name sounds familiar, there's a reason why.

Dooley's grandfather, Vince Dooley, was head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs between 1964 and 1988. He led the school to a college national championship in 1980 and served as the college's athletic director from 1979 to 2004.

The former Coach of the Year was inducted into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1978 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley on the field while UGA honored the first five Black Bulldog football players on Sept. 18, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former Auburn quarterback and Mobile-native was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1984. He died at age 90 in 2022.

Dooley's father, Derek Dooley, worked at numerous colleges in various coaching roles before becoming head coach at Louisiana Tech in 2006. He moved on to become head coach at Tennessee in 2010 where he led the Volunteers to three straight losing seasons.

Former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley talks to kicker Daniel Lincoln at Neyland Stadium in 2010. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Derek also spent some time coaching in the NFL with New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. His brother-in-law, Patrick Jeffers, is a 1996 fifth-round pick who played wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Cowboys.

Julianna Dooley's Grandmother Wants Georgia QB Gunner Stockton to Propose Or 'She'll Run Him Out of Town'

It's safe to say Stockton has received the stamp of approval from Dooley's family. During a radio interview last month, Vince's wife, Barbara Dooley, confirmed Stockton and her granddaughter's relationship.

The late Georgia Bulldogs head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley and his wife Barbara Dooley. | USA TODAY Sports

"And if he doesn't marry her, I'm going to run him out of town," Barbara half-joked, per ESPN.

"I love Gunner," she said. "He is the whole package. He is humble. He is kind. I mean, he is loyal to Georgia. He would never leave for money, I can tell you that. He is an amazing young man."

"I love his interviews after the game," Barbara continued. "'Gunner, how was that play?' 'Well, it was a team effort. Everybody played so well.' He never says, 'I.' It's always about the team."

Gunner Stockton Met His Girlfriend, Julianna Dooley, at a Combined Family Dinner Over 5 Years Ago

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The couple first started dating over five years ago after meeting at Lake Burton where Vince and his wife, Barbara Dooley, had a vacation home -- as did Stockton's parents,

After Derek first joined the Giants as a senior offensive assistant in 2020, COVID hit and the city shut down. "His family moved to his parents' lake retreat, and he reconnected with Rob Stockton while buying a truck," ESPN reported.

"Rob invited the Dooleys to dinner. Gunner and Julianna started dating shortly thereafter."