Gunner Stockton’s sister stuns in Georgia-red workout fit before CFP Sugar Bowl

Gunner Stockton and the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night. While the talk will be about the quarterback on the field, his sister amazingly named Georgia Stockton turned heads before kickoff in her Bulldogs-red workout fit.

In the SEC Chammpionship Game Stockton threw for 156 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 28-7 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Heading into the playoffs, Stockton has thrown for 2691 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions on the season.

His infleuncer and Instagram model sister with the perfect name has been bro’s No. 1 fan all season.

She’s no doubt be cheering him on at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the big College Football Playoff quarterfinals game.

Before the big game, she posted in a Georgia-red in a head-turning workout fit.

Who is Georgia Stockton?

She is the older and only sibling of Gunner. She played basketball at Presbyterian College and was an All-Region high school performer. Their mom was a college basketball star and dad played college football, so they are a very athletic family.

She's also an entrepreneur who founded a luxury planning company called SZN Planners.

She’ll be in the spotlight with her brother at the Sugar Bowl.

