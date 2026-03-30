Karl-Anthony Towns’ Fiancée Jordyn Woods Crushes White Bachelorette Party Swimsuit

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks had a rough game at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. His future wife Jordyn Woods, meanwhile, was having a blast at her bachelorette party.

Towns and Woods met through mutual friends and have been together since 2020.

The couple has been embraced by New Yorkers and the two have embraced the New York life after Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves in September of 2024. We’ve seen them at New York Yankees games, and posing with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara where the 7-foot Towns towered over them all.

The NBA All-Star had a Christmas proposal and the happy couple shared the news over the holiday season last year as Towns proposed in such a New York way atop the Empire State Building. They posted, “Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍” and shared the happy moment.

Woods stands out in sea of red bikinis

Towns had 15 points and 18 rebounds in the 111-100 loss to the Thunder while Woods was having the time of her life in a stunning white swimsuit while surrounded by her bikini-clad friends in red. She wrote on Instagram, “Did you hear the news!?!? I’m on my Bach!!!! #StBach #JordynsBachelorette“

Scroll through to see the full “Mrs. Towns” bathing suit she rocked.

The wedding date is not yet known for the happy couple, but Towns hopes he’s busy until June with the Knicks making a deep playoff run.