7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns leans down to hug tiny Russell Wilson after Knicks win
New New York Giants QB Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara have always been a couple that loves to be in the spotlight.
Now that they can call the Big Apple home, the pair seems to have upped the ante exponentially in appearances, chronicling all of it on social media.
RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods rocks custom New York jersey blouse for NBA playoffs
So naturally the Super Bowl winning quarterback was courtside with the "Goodies" hitmaker with their oldest son Future at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks outlast the feisty Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs, 123-112, putting them away with a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Karl-Anthony Towns made his Knicks playoffs debut, and the 7-foot center-power forward became an MSG darling in no time with 23 points (10 of 14 from the field), 11 rebounds, and five assists with a plus-minus of +22.
After the game, the 7-foot KAT went over to give the new Giants QB a hug, along with NYC's No. 1 centerpiece Jalen Brunson, who finished with 34 points, 8 assists, and the Knicks' ultimate glue-guy, Josh Hart.
RELATED: Russell Wilson awkwardly launches new insanely priced golf shoes with wife Ciara
Brunson is listed at 6-foot-2, so it might still be a stretch to say Wilson is at his listed height of 5-foot-11 as he's the first one to dap up the former Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers polarizing QB1.
Then comes KAT, and well, Towns has to fully lean over to make it work. Towns then gave love to Ciara and Future, 10, who is Ciara's son with ex-fiancé Future. Funny enough, this is not the first time Towns has shared postgame love with the Wilsons, as noted in the above photo.
KAT also made sure to find his longtime girlfriend and fashion influencer Jordyn Woods, who rocked her own version of a custom Knicks jersey turned dapper cut-off blazer.
With the NFL draft right around the corner, will Wilson be fighting for the starting QB job with someone like Shedeur Sanders?
Maybe that's why he and Ciara are looking to grab as much attention as possible now.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?