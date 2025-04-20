The Athlete Lifestyle logo

7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns leans down to hug tiny Russell Wilson after Knicks win

The new New York Giants QB is listed at 5-foot-11, and after the New York Knicks outlasted the Detroit Pistons, KAT hilariously bent over to hug Wilson.

Matthew Graham

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

New New York Giants QB Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara have always been a couple that loves to be in the spotlight.

Now that they can call the Big Apple home, the pair seems to have upped the ante exponentially in appearances, chronicling all of it on social media.

RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods rocks custom New York jersey blouse for NBA playoffs

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

So naturally the Super Bowl winning quarterback was courtside with the "Goodies" hitmaker with their oldest son Future at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks outlast the feisty Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs, 123-112, putting them away with a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns made his Knicks playoffs debut, and the 7-foot center-power forward became an MSG darling in no time with 23 points (10 of 14 from the field), 11 rebounds, and five assists with a plus-minus of +22.

After the game, the 7-foot KAT went over to give the new Giants QB a hug, along with NYC's No. 1 centerpiece Jalen Brunson, who finished with 34 points, 8 assists, and the Knicks' ultimate glue-guy, Josh Hart.

RELATED: Russell Wilson awkwardly launches new insanely priced golf shoes with wife Ciara

Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell Wilson
New York Knicks/Instagram

Brunson is listed at 6-foot-2, so it might still be a stretch to say Wilson is at his listed height of 5-foot-11 as he's the first one to dap up the former Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers polarizing QB1.

Then comes KAT, and well, Towns has to fully lean over to make it work. Towns then gave love to Ciara and Future, 10, who is Ciara's son with ex-fiancé Future. Funny enough, this is not the first time Towns has shared postgame love with the Wilsons, as noted in the above photo.

KAT also made sure to find his longtime girlfriend and fashion influencer Jordyn Woods, who rocked her own version of a custom Knicks jersey turned dapper cut-off blazer.

With the NFL draft right around the corner, will Wilson be fighting for the starting QB job with someone like Shedeur Sanders?

Maybe that's why he and Ciara are looking to grab as much attention as possible now.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol

Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA

Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game

Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile

Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News