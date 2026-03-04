Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stuns in Matching Cowboy Fit With Rams QB

The NFL’s Most Valuable Player is enjoying his offseason with his wife. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford just showed off a matching cowboy fit that is making headlines.

The now 38-year-old Stafford and the Rams were so painfully close to making it back to the Super Bowl, but would fall to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

He’d at least win the MVP award Super Bowl week by a record one vote over New England Patriots QB Drake Maye.

His whole family was there to witness it and hit the red carpet of the NFL Honors event.

Matthew Stafford and daughter | Kelly Stafford/Instagram

His four daughters would win the day with their matching dresses.

The Stafford Fam 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/vrjUX9fQaL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 6, 2026

He’d also share a touching moment with them after winning his first MVP.

Since then, they’ve been enjoying their February as a family and a husband and wife. It was this matching cowboy fit with Matthew and Kelly that stood out.

Matthew and Kelly met while at Georgia where he was the star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. He’d later become the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

After his insane season of 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions, he announced he’s returning for an 18th NFL season.

For now, he’s enjoying the offseason with his family from the warm weather to the snow.