Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stuns in Matching Cowboy Fit With Rams QB
The NFL’s Most Valuable Player is enjoying his offseason with his wife. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford just showed off a matching cowboy fit that is making headlines.
The now 38-year-old Stafford and the Rams were so painfully close to making it back to the Super Bowl, but would fall to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.
He’d at least win the MVP award Super Bowl week by a record one vote over New England Patriots QB Drake Maye.
His whole family was there to witness it and hit the red carpet of the NFL Honors event.
His four daughters would win the day with their matching dresses.
He’d also share a touching moment with them after winning his first MVP.
Since then, they’ve been enjoying their February as a family and a husband and wife. It was this matching cowboy fit with Matthew and Kelly that stood out.
Matthew and Kelly met while at Georgia where he was the star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. He’d later become the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.
After his insane season of 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions, he announced he’s returning for an 18th NFL season.
For now, he’s enjoying the offseason with his family from the warm weather to the snow.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.