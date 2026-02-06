Matthew Stafford Shares Touching Moment With Wife Kelly, Kids After Winning MVP

Matthew Stafford is finally an NFL Most Valuable Player at the age of 37 and after 17 NFL seasons. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback also got to spend the special moment with his wife and kids.

Stafford is fresh off losing a heartbreaking NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks and hoped to be playing this week in the Bay Area with his team in Super Bowl LX, but he’ll settle for the next best thing in the MVP.

THAT’S, MVP MATTHEW STAFFORD, TO YOU! pic.twitter.com/l8c0ONDJht — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 6, 2026

His wife posted earlier in the day having a moment with one of their four daughters on the private plane for Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Matthew Stafford and daughter | Kelly Stafford/Instagram

The whole family hit the red carpet for the 2026 NFL Honors show later on where the daughters adorably all matched and Kelly crushed her black dress.

The Stafford Fam 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/vrjUX9fQaL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 6, 2026

Stafford has special family moment after winning

It was then announced he was the 2025 winner of the MVP and he brought his daughters up on stage with him after sharing a kiss with Kelly. She could be seen beaming with pride in the below video.

Year 17. MVP. Matthew Stafford.



📺 NFL Honors on NBC pic.twitter.com/jO6Ho1OSqU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 6, 2026

Stafford’s big announcement

The QB would then let Rams fans and the rest of the league know he’s running it back next season and returning.

spit my whole drink out pic.twitter.com/BPM07Sdnfr — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 6, 2026

Season No. 18 will be a fun one with the family there to support him as always.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) kisses his daughters before playing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

