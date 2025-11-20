Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about brother's tragic death in emotional post
It's always easy to say it's only a game in the world of big-time college football, but in CJ Carr's case, it truly is the reality.
No one should have to go through what the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback went through growing up, who tragically saw his little brother, Chad, pass away at only five years old.
It's something that Carr rarely talks about publicly, but the redshirt freshman shared an emotional post in The Players' Tribune on the anniversary of his passing. It's worth a read, and the videos in the Instagram carousel post will have you crying, much like what he wrote.
Chad "was just so, so happy"
Carr, 20, wanted everyone to know that Chad was always happy, even when he was diagnosed with brain cancer at only three years old.
To make him feel better about the news, the family bought Chad a puppy. And as puppy's are known to do, the new bundle of energy just pooped on the floor as soon as he got into the house.
RELATED: Bernie Kosar gets life-saving transplant thanks to Browns fan's amazing last act
"Chad laughed so hard, man," Carr recalls. "Like head tilted all the way back, eyes closed, arms in the air, full-on belly laugh."
Chad, having two brothers with CJ alongside Tommy, who has committed to the Michigan Wolverines to continue the Carr family legacy, where dad Jason played, and their grandfather, Lloyd Carr, won a national championship as head coach, loved poop humor.
So naturally, he named the dog Tootie.
CJ was 10 years old when Chad tragically passed away
It's also the 10-year anniversary of Chad's death, and CJ wants everyone to remember the good times.
"I have not really talked about how losing Chad has affected me," Carr wrote. "But after talking it over with some people, I decided this would be a great opportunity to highlight how awesome my little brother was. There were some really tough moments during his cancer battle obviously, but I want to focus on Chad’s amazing personality, and what made my little brother such a special person."
CJ also shares the tough times that will bring you to tears, but he wants to memorialize the happy times, talking about "Boys Night," where they had fun in the basement without mom and watched action movies that had R-rated words.
Just the three boys and their dad without a care in the world.
Notre Dame might thank Chad for CJ not choosing Michigan
Chad, even at three years old, loved being the prankster.
So while the entire family religiously rooted for the Michigan Wolverines ever Saturday, it was Chad who always rooted for the other team.
"He absolutely loved to troll us and cheer for literally anyone BUT Michigan," Carr recalls. "He just loved getting under our skin. Mind you, again … he’s 3 at that point. But it was all about getting a rise out of us. He enjoyed that so much. He thought it was the funniest thing in the world."
No doubt Chad would be rooting for CJ now at Notre Dame, loving the fact his older brother pulled the ultimate prank playing for one Michigan's biggest rivals.