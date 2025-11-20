The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about brother's tragic death in emotional post

CJ Carr rarely talks about his little brother Chad, who passed away from brain cancer at only 5 years old.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback CJ Carr (13) sing the alma mater after beating the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sept. 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback CJ Carr (13) sing the alma mater after beating the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
It's always easy to say it's only a game in the world of big-time college football, but in CJ Carr's case, it truly is the reality.

No one should have to go through what the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback went through growing up, who tragically saw his little brother, Chad, pass away at only five years old.

CJ Carr
Nov. 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's something that Carr rarely talks about publicly, but the redshirt freshman shared an emotional post in The Players' Tribune on the anniversary of his passing. It's worth a read, and the videos in the Instagram carousel post will have you crying, much like what he wrote.

Chad "was just so, so happy"

Carr, 20, wanted everyone to know that Chad was always happy, even when he was diagnosed with brain cancer at only three years old.

To make him feel better about the news, the family bought Chad a puppy. And as puppy's are known to do, the new bundle of energy just pooped on the floor as soon as he got into the house.

CJ Carr
Nov. 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Chad laughed so hard, man," Carr recalls. "Like head tilted all the way back, eyes closed, arms in the air, full-on belly laugh."

Chad, having two brothers with CJ alongside Tommy, who has committed to the Michigan Wolverines to continue the Carr family legacy, where dad Jason played, and their grandfather, Lloyd Carr, won a national championship as head coach, loved poop humor.

So naturally, he named the dog Tootie.

CJ was 10 years old when Chad tragically passed away

CJ Carr
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's also the 10-year anniversary of Chad's death, and CJ wants everyone to remember the good times.

"I have not really talked about how losing Chad has affected me," Carr wrote. "But after talking it over with some people, I decided this would be a great opportunity to highlight how awesome my little brother was. There were some really tough moments during his cancer battle obviously, but I want to focus on Chad’s amazing personality, and what made my little brother such a special person."

CJ Carr, Chad Carr
CJ Carr shows off his tattoo memorializing his brother Chad. / Mick McCabe/Special to Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

CJ also shares the tough times that will bring you to tears, but he wants to memorialize the happy times, talking about "Boys Night," where they had fun in the basement without mom and watched action movies that had R-rated words.

Just the three boys and their dad without a care in the world.

Notre Dame might thank Chad for CJ not choosing Michigan

CJ Carr
Oct. 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Chris Terek (55), quarterback CJ Carr (13) and offensive lineman Joe Otting (64) sing the Alma Mater after beating the NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Chad, even at three years old, loved being the prankster.

So while the entire family religiously rooted for the Michigan Wolverines ever Saturday, it was Chad who always rooted for the other team.

"He absolutely loved to troll us and cheer for literally anyone BUT Michigan," Carr recalls. "He just loved getting under our skin. Mind you, again … he’s 3 at that point. But it was all about getting a rise out of us. He enjoyed that so much. He thought it was the funniest thing in the world."

No doubt Chad would be rooting for CJ now at Notre Dame, loving the fact his older brother pulled the ultimate prank playing for one Michigan's biggest rivals.

CJ Carr
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr throws a pass in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
