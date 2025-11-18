Bernie Kosar gets life-saving transplant thanks to Browns fan's amazing last act
Bernie Kosar has gotten a second chance at life thanks to the amazing last act of a 21-year-old Cleveland Browns fan who tragically passed away.
The Browns legendary quarterback, 61, has kept fans updated on his progress throughout his surgery, but more on his inspiring update later.
This is a celebration of life for Bryce Dunlap, who tragically passed away after a medical emergency, but as his mother, Kim Kane, told the local Cleveland Fox affiliate, she was honoring Bryce's wishes to donate his organs.
“My ex-husband and I looked at each other and said Bernie Kosar is going through some terrible stuff,” Kane recounted. “And we said put Bernie on the list. She said are you serious and we said yeah put Bernie on the list.”
Kane also shared that Bryce was wearing his favorite Browns shirt, which you can see in the video below, when he took his last breaths.
Bryce and his entire family were life-long Browns fans, and everyone was wearing Cleveland gear to say their goodbyes.
Kosar, a prolific passer at the height of his NFL career, who was painfully close to getting to the Super Bowl during his playing career, losing in back-to-back AFC Championship Games to John Elway and the Denver Broncos, has already posted several updates since the surgery.
"15 hours post–liver transplant and I’m already ready to attack the day," Kosar wrote. "Feeling blessed, humbled, and beyond grateful for all your thoughts and prayers. U Matter."
Bryce and his family gave Kosar the ultimate gift — life.
Kosar has four children of his own, and after retirement, the former Miami Hurricanes star has been very candid about some of the mistakes he's made by going broke with bad business decisions and reckless spending, which was featured in an ESPN "30 for 30" episode.
“This would have meant so much to him to do something,” Kane said.
Kane then added about her son Bryce, "He just touched a lot of lives... He was a good boy. He was a good boy.”
It's an amazing gesture and final act of kindness that brought this author to tears. "Good boy" doesn't do it justice. Amazing man.