The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bernie Kosar gets life-saving transplant thanks to Browns fan's amazing last act

The Browns icon got a second chance at life thanks to the selfless act of a 21-year-old Cleveland fan and his mother.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 8, 1991; Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar (19) on the bench against the New England Patriots at Foxboro Stadium. The Browns defeated the Patriots 20-0. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Sept. 8, 1991; Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar (19) on the bench against the New England Patriots at Foxboro Stadium. The Browns defeated the Patriots 20-0. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bernie Kosar has gotten a second chance at life thanks to the amazing last act of a 21-year-old Cleveland Browns fan who tragically passed away.

The Browns legendary quarterback, 61, has kept fans updated on his progress throughout his surgery, but more on his inspiring update later.

Bernie Kosar, Baker Mayfield
Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar hugs Browns rookie Baker Mayfield after receiving the Pro Athlete of the Year award from the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 in Cleveland. / Phil Masturzo / Beacon Journal/Ohio.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a celebration of life for Bryce Dunlap, who tragically passed away after a medical emergency, but as his mother, Kim Kane, told the local Cleveland Fox affiliate, she was honoring Bryce's wishes to donate his organs.

“My ex-husband and I looked at each other and said Bernie Kosar is going through some terrible stuff,” Kane recounted. “And we said put Bernie on the list. She said are you serious and we said yeah put Bernie on the list.”

RELATED: Marshawn Kneeland’s gf Catalina shares touching update before Cowboys game

Bernie Kosar, Tom Brady
Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, left, chats with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady before a game Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland. / Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kane also shared that Bryce was wearing his favorite Browns shirt, which you can see in the video below, when he took his last breaths.

RELATED: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Bryce and his entire family were life-long Browns fans, and everyone was wearing Cleveland gear to say their goodbyes.

Kosar, a prolific passer at the height of his NFL career, who was painfully close to getting to the Super Bowl during his playing career, losing in back-to-back AFC Championship Games to John Elway and the Denver Broncos, has already posted several updates since the surgery.

RELATED: PGA star Jake Knapp addresses girlfriend Makena White’s tragic death with moving note

"15 hours post–liver transplant and I’m already ready to attack the day," Kosar wrote. "Feeling blessed, humbled, and beyond grateful for all your thoughts and prayers. U Matter."

Bryce and his family gave Kosar the ultimate gift — life.

Kosar has four children of his own, and after retirement, the former Miami Hurricanes star has been very candid about some of the mistakes he's made by going broke with bad business decisions and reckless spending, which was featured in an ESPN "30 for 30" episode.

“This would have meant so much to him to do something,” Kane said.

Kane then added about her son Bryce, "He just touched a lot of lives... He was a good boy. He was a good boy.”

It's an amazing gesture and final act of kindness that brought this author to tears. "Good boy" doesn't do it justice. Amazing man.

Bernie Kosar
Brown's Draft at the Canton Civic Center-- Zach Shea gets an autograph from former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar at expansion draft festivities at the Canton Civic Center. / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News