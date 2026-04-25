Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Go Full-On Matching Cowboy Fits Together
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany are as Texas as it gets, and their latest matching cowboy fits definitely show that off.
Both Patrick and Brittany are from East Texas where they were high school sweethearts at Whitehouse High School where the quarterback is a Lone Star State legend.
You can see the happy couple here at prom:
Patrick would go on to star for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, where Brittany was a soccer star for the University of Texas at Tyler.
We’ve seen them head back to Texas Tech to support the Red Raiders in sports where Brittany was roasted for looking bored at a basketball game.
Brittany goes full cowgirl with fit
Now married since 2022 and three young kids in Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1, and living in Missouri, they still got that Texas in them as seen by Brittany’s Instagram post.
First, here’s her head-turning fit.
Patrick rocks his cowboy look as well
Patrick would join her at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, with his own cowboy getup.
Yeee-hawww.
It’s an adorable look from the couple as Patrick is enjoying his offseason while he rehabs his injured knee suffered last season. He’s expected to be the Chiefs starter Week 1.
For now, he’s showing off his Texas pride with his wife.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.