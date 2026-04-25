Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Go Full-On Matching Cowboy Fits Together

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany are as Texas as it gets, and their latest matching cowboy fits definitely show that off.

Both Patrick and Brittany are from East Texas where they were high school sweethearts at Whitehouse High School where the quarterback is a Lone Star State legend.

You can see the happy couple here at prom:

Patrick would go on to star for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, where Brittany was a soccer star for the University of Texas at Tyler.

We’ve seen them head back to Texas Tech to support the Red Raiders in sports where Brittany was roasted for looking bored at a basketball game.

Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, make their way to the College GameDay set before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&TStadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brittany goes full cowgirl with fit

Now married since 2022 and three young kids in Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 1, and living in Missouri, they still got that Texas in them as seen by Brittany’s Instagram post.

First, here’s her head-turning fit.

Patrick rocks his cowboy look as well

Patrick would join her at the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, with his own cowboy getup.

Brittany Mahomes just delivered a lesson in festival dressing. https://t.co/PjAl0gTHbi — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 25, 2026

Yeee-hawww.

It’s an adorable look from the couple as Patrick is enjoying his offseason while he rehabs his injured knee suffered last season. He’s expected to be the Chiefs starter Week 1.

For now, he’s showing off his Texas pride with his wife.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images