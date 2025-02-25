Brittany Mahomes roasted for bored look with Patrick at Texas Tech basketball game
Patrick Mahomes returned to watch his alma mater Texas Tech Red Raiders play a huge basketball game in Lubbock, Texas. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback brought wife Brittany Mahomes with him, and while NFL star was having a great time with the crowd, Brittany didn’t seem so into it.
It’s been a rough month for Patrick after losing Super Bowl LIX in dominating fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles, and then having his grandfather Randy die shortly after at the age of 78.
After celebrating daughter Sterling’s 4th birthday with an epic party and next-level birthday cake despite a fail where both Sterling and son Bronze, 2, had a total meltdown, both Brittany and Patrick hit the big No. 10 Red Raiders vs. No. 4 Houston Cougars game. Patrick received a huge ovation in his fire Texas Tech jacket and red shoes, while a beaming Brittany watched him in her red jacket and black pants fit. Patrick even celebrated with a fan after an epic full-court golf putt.
That was at the beginning of the game. By it’s middle and end, Brittany looked more like Bill Belichick the other night at the North Carolina Tar Heels game not paying attention and bored out of her mind. The fans definitely noticed.
In fairness to Brittany, she just had the couple’s third child, daughter Golden Raye, on January 12, and had her oldest daughter’s birthday party and a friend’s bridal shower over the weekend. They also had to travel to Texas for the game. She has every right to be tired, but it just wasn’t the best of looks for Brittany with a tight game going on and Patrick very much into it.
